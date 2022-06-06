A Plano spine doctor’s battle to win his reputation

Plano surgeon Stephen Courtney’s prolonged battle to win again his repute has all of the makings of a spine-tingling streaming collection.
It opens with the surgeon discovering that a whole lot of his sufferers’ confidential medical information have been accessed by his work’s laptop system. Quickly after, Texas Medical Board affected person complaints started arriving by mail — containing accusations of medical procedures gone fallacious that have been later decided to be bogus.
A yr later, he was in contrast in an area TV information report back to “Dr. Loss of life,” the backbone physician whose botched surgical procedures changed into one among North Texas’ most notorious medical malpractice instances. Former sufferers, some represented by the identical private harm lawyer, accused Courtney of malpractice. The state medical board decided Courtney did no bodily hurt to any of the sufferers.
Then got here a nightmarish five-year authorized battle that pitted him towards his former medical associate, his ex-wife’s boyfriend, a former federal prosecutor and a medical malpractice lawyer. Earlier than trial, his former medical associate and the previous federal prosecutor settled.
A four-day trial towards his ex-wife’s boyfriend and a medical malpractice lawyer resulted in a jury choice in Collin County final fall awarding Courtney nearly $11 million in damages — a verdict he thought would clear his title. The decision is being appealed, with hearings set for this summer season.
Because of this, he has but to obtain a penny from the multimillion-dollar verdict, other than the pre-trial confidential settlement along with his former associate and the previous federal prosecutor.
Courtney simply can’t appear to flee the turmoil. In the long run, he stated, the cash doesn’t matter.
“These folks stole my follow, peace of thoughts and 5 years of my life,” Courtney stated in an interview with The Dallas Morning Information. “This case took extra out of me and my household than any injury award can substitute.”
He stated he fought so vigorously as a result of “these predators, utilizing their legislation licenses and medical levels as weapons, would have been free to do it repeatedly.”
Monitoring the case
Courtney’s real-life drama begins along with his antagonists:
- Cameron Carmody: Courtney’s former associate at Plano Orthopedic Sports activities Drugs Middle.
- William McMurrey: A former federal prosecutor and prison protection lawyer employed by Carmody.
- Jonathan Rute: The longtime boyfriend of Courtney’s ex-wife, Cynthia Ellis.
- Kelly Liebbe: A private harm lawyer who handles medical malpractice lawsuits towards physicians.
Carmody and McMurrey didn’t reply to a number of requests by The Information looking for remark. Rute and Liebbe declined to be interviewed.
Way back to 2001, Courtney and Carmody have been companions within the Plano orthopedic heart. They met in a medical fellowship program in Florida round 1995, as Carmody was getting into and Courtney was exiting, and later reconnected in North Texas.
In 2008, Courtney co-created a spinal medical system firm known as Eminent Spine that he now solely owns. The corporate develops cervical plates, screws and different instruments that may be instantly inserted into the physique throughout surgical procedure. Courtney sought and acquired eight U.S. Meals and Drug Administration approvals to make use of his gadgets.
“(They) have been simply getting jealous as a result of I used to be getting all these approval letters, so I needed to be doing one thing fallacious,” Courtney stated.
Courtney described what occurred subsequent in a greater than 100-page petition filed initially towards Carmody and later amended to incorporate McMurrey, Rute and Liebbe.
Courtney didn’t understand that, beginning round 2008 to 2009, his associate on the time, Carmody — who he describes as his “longtime adversary and rival” — was secretly inspecting medical recordsdata of 1,571 of his sufferers with out authorization.
From the affected person recordsdata, Carmody compiled a 181-page pocket book stuffed with names and different confidential well being data, shielded from disclosure underneath the Well being Insurance coverage Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and the Texas Medical Information Privateness Act, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit.
Courtney alleged that’s when McMurrey, the previous federal prosecutor, obtained concerned. Courtney’s lawsuit stated Carmody employed McMurrey for authorized recommendation on deal with confidential affected person data and report any violations to authorities.
In a sworn affidavit included in Courtney’s lawsuit, Carmody admitted giving his pocket book to McMurrey with directions to solely launch its contents to related federal authorities. As an alternative, Liebbe testified that she acquired a listing of sufferers from McMurrey.
Carmody’s authorized counsel, Jack Stick, didn’t reply to a number of requests for remark.
Rute, the longtime boyfriend of Courtney’s ex-wife, posed as a federal agent “as a private vendetta by one and a conspiracy by all (4) to unlawfully steal” affected person information, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit.
In July 2015, one among Courtney’s sufferers, Steven Pennington, died on the working desk of a coronary heart assault unrelated to the process. 5 days after his demise, the Collin County medical expert and district lawyer acquired an uncommon e mail from “Inspector Gadget,” an alias allegedly utilized by Rute.
Hooked up to the e-mail was a memo titled “Unhealthy to the Bone,” which Carmody and McMurrey put collectively containing false statements about Courtney harming sufferers or performing pointless surgical procedures, Courtney alleged in his lawsuit. The memo additionally allegedly detailed private details about Courtney’s sufferers, relationship again to 2004, all from Carmody’s unique pocket book.
Based on Christel Pennington, Steve Pennington’s widow, the memo and an nameless e mail have been left at her household’s doorstep. Months later, in 2016, Christel Pennington sued Courtney for $1 million however the case was resolved with a confidential settlement, in keeping with Courtney’s lawyer, Mike Alfred. Pennington’s lawyer on the time, Alan Loewinsohn, didn’t reply to requests for remark.
The Collin County jury decided that Rute was accountable for 30% of financial damages owed to Courtney. The jury doled out accountability to the opposite three, too. Carmody was listed as 35% accountable, Liebbe at 20% and McMurrey at 15%. Nonetheless, Carmody and McMurrey have been now not events so there wasn’t a verdict entered towards them.
As for Rute and Liebbe, they’re interesting. Rute’s lawyer, John Leslie, stated Rute “all the time regarded his efforts as these of a whistleblower thwarted by Dr. Courtney and the judicial system.”
“He acquired no safety for taking the position of a whistleblower and was in the end held answerable for the alleged penalties of his efforts,” Leslie stated. “Mr. Rute disputes the findings of legal responsibility and the award of damages towards him.”
HIPAA breaches
In 2016, Liebbe sued Courtney on behalf of three former sufferers: Bryan Taylor, Alan Tarrant and Bethany Kendrick. She obtained their names from the checklist obtained by McMurrey, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit. The sufferers alleged that Courtney didn’t carry out the most secure surgical procedure attainable. They later dismissed their lawsuit.
Courtney stated in his lawsuit that Carmody and McMurrey went so far as attempting to have him investigated by federal authorities and alleged that they filed complaints towards him with the state medical board.
In June 2016, Courtney began to get curious when he noticed the HIPAA breaches and the e-mail despatched by “Inspector Gadget,” which he obtained after subpoenaing the Collin County medical expert. Courtney reported the exercise to the Plano orthopedic heart the place he had an possession stake on the time.
In August 2016, along with his repute on the road, Courtney sued. A number of months later, in 2017, the state medical board notified Courtney of a 15-patient grievance filed towards him. The entire sufferers have been named in Carmody’s pocket book. 9 had no information they have been included in a grievance, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit.
Rute initially wouldn’t reply to Courtney’s lawsuit however gave a deposition in December 2017 after a court docket order required him to take action. Beneath oath, he asserted his Fifth Modification rights towards self-incrimination and refused to reply questions concerning the pocket book, Liebbe, the malpractice lawsuits or the medical board complaints, court docket paperwork present.
The complaints and lawsuits all took a toll on Courtney’s household. But, they nonetheless believed in him. Courtney’s spouse, Lori, stated her husband didn’t do something fallacious.
“They’re attempting desperately to destroy him. Each company you may report him to he’s been reported to,” she stated. That features the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Although he by no means spoke with the FBI, Courtney stated brokers confirmed up on the residence of one among his sufferers, Judy Farrington. Farrington stated two individuals who recognized themselves as FBI arrived at her doorstep sooner or later, confirmed her their badges and questioned her about Courtney, his medical system firm and the gadgets he created.
The backbone heart the place Carmody and Courtney labored decided that Carmody was monitoring Courtney’s affected person information and terminated Carmody from the follow in August 2016, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit. State information present Carmody’s Texas medical license was canceled on March 31, 2022, and he now lives in Washington state.
By March 2017, Courtney confirmed in his personal investigation that 421 of his affected person recordsdata have been illegally accessed by Carmody by tracing them again to his ex-partner’s login, in keeping with his lawsuit. He took his findings to the Workplace of Civil Rights of the Texas Division of Well being and Human Providers and requested it to additional his investigation.
Phrase will get out
With Courtney pushing again, Liebbe and Rute needed to draw publicity for his or her trigger, in keeping with Courtney.
Courtney’s lawsuit claims that Liebbe or Rute, or each, offered then-WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reporter Brett Shipp with data evaluating Courtney to Christopher Duntsch, the neurosurgeon nicknamed “Dr. Loss of life.” Duntsch’s exploits turned a No. 1 podcast that was made right into a TV present on Peacock and can also be being made right into a film.
WFAA aired tales about Courtney in May and July 2017. The tales included interviews with sufferers represented by Liebbe who alleged Courtney put earnings over affected person security by utilizing the medical gadgets he created.
Alfred, Courtney’s lawyer, stated Courtney couldn’t defend himself as a result of he wanted permission from the interviewed sufferers to publicly talk about their instances. He was by no means granted that, Alfred stated.
Courtney’s spouse stated the TV report was based mostly on solid paperwork. “They have been misled,” she stated.
Shipp deferred remark to WFAA, since he now not works there. WFAA didn’t reply to requests for remark.
Courtney stated he took an enormous monetary hit from the TV tales, which he estimated at $10 million. Based on a trial exhibit, he misplaced 208 procedures to cancellations from Could 2017 by the tip of 2020.
He left the Plano orthopedic heart quickly after the TV tales aired and opened his personal Advanced Spine Center in February 2018.
The win
For months, Courtney stated, he and his household couldn’t go to their Catholic church, Prince of Peace in Plano, due to the “Dr. Loss of life” comparability.
In June 2017, the court docket granted Courtney’s movement to drive Carmody to show over the affected person pocket book, which revealed that 1,571 affected person information have been unlawfully accessed, in keeping with Courtney’s lawsuit. Courtney stated he notified the affected sufferers.
Carmody’s lawyer on the time, Melissa Kingston, withdrew from the case just a few months later. She declined to remark, citing the time that has handed since she represented Carmody.
Peggy Scott of Plano, who underwent a surgical procedure by Courtney for a neck harm from a boogie board accident in 2010, stated she was disillusioned to listen to concerning the data breach. She refers pals to Courtney and takes calls from his sufferers to ease their stress about having neck surgical procedure.
“This complete factor was a horrible instance of how folks need greater than is critical in life,” Scott stated. “You count on that it’s between you and your physician. It’s very unsettling. I hope they’re held accountable.”
The sample of medical board complaints towards Courtney continued into 2018. Liebbe testified in court docket that she inspired former sufferers to file complaints towards Courtney.
At a mediation on Feb. 12, 2018, Carmody and Courtney tried to resolve their disputes. In the course of the mediation, Carmody offered testimony in a sworn affidavit that Liebbe acquired the pocket book.
Regardless of a semi-successful unraveling of details about the whereabouts of the pocket book, the fallout wasn’t over but.
Simply over a yr later, in March 2019, one other grievance was filed with the state medical board towards Courtney — this one regarding a 77-year-old affected person recognized within the second WFAA story. The grievance alleged that Courtney didn’t maintain medical information as he was transitioning out of his Plano orthopedic heart. In an agreed order, Courtney paid a nominal fine and pledged to take medical education courses.
In October 2020, Baylor Scott and White tried to separate from Courtney, who had handled some sufferers at its Frisco location. The hospital was upset concerning the opening of Courtney’s personal Eminent Medical Middle in October 2016, the place he was performing surgical procedures, in keeping with Courtney’s lawyer, as Courtney was one of many largest doctor buyers on the time.
The hospital launched a peer evaluate investigation into Courtney to surrender his possession, his lawyer stated. Courtney resigned voluntarily so the hospital would compensate him. As a result of he resigned his privileges throughout an open investigation, a medical board grievance was triggered towards him, which he later resolved by paying a $3,000 fine and undergoing medical education.
Baylor Scott and White would solely affirm Courtney’s resignation date.
The occasions continued on for one more yr, which resulted in diminishing affected person counts, Courtney stated.
A yr later, in September 2021, Courtney’s day in court docket got here for claims towards Rute and Liebbe when a 12-person Collin County jury awarded him $10,897,774 in damages for theft of his protected affected person well being information.
Rute and Liebbe, the one remaining defendants on the time of the trial, nonetheless owe damages to Courtney, with hearings scheduled for June and July.
Not over but
Simply when Courtney thought he set the authorized combat apart, one other lawsuit arose. It contained allegations that Rute was gathering proof about county officers and attorneys concerned in his trial.
Based on his lawyer, Ty Clevenger, Rute was a confidential informant for the FBI. Clevenger filed a public information lawsuit towards the U.S. Division of Justice and FBI, claiming Rute was making an attempt to get a decade’s price of paperwork on Collin County judges, officers and attorneys affiliated with Hallett and Perrin, the agency the place Courtney’s lawyer practices.
Clevenger, who is thought for taking over judges and legal professionals, together with work that triggered the indictment of Texas Lawyer Basic Ken Paxton, stated he was “extraordinarily disillusioned” the FBI failed to guard an informant.
“We’re additionally very disillusioned that the trial court docket refused to permit Jonathan to say his work for the FBI, a lot much less testify about it intimately,” Clevenger stated. “We consider the decision would have been very completely different if the jury had identified that Jonathan was working as an informant, and we plan to boost that difficulty with the appeals court docket.”
In January, the Texas Supreme Courtroom upheld a trial court docket choice to throw out two of Liebbe’s lawsuits towards Courtney as a result of they have been filed greater than two years after Courtney operated on the sufferers — effectively previous the statute of limitations.
Courtney isn’t positive his nightmare will ever finish.
The yearslong battle “nonetheless will get introduced up on a weekly foundation,” Courtney stated. “I’m simply sick about your complete strategy of how they’re capable of get away with it for such a very long time.”
He stated he simply places his head down and pushes by his work. He’s passionate concerning the medical gadgets he creates, insisting on displaying those that ask the metal plates, screws and different gadgets he’s devoted his profession to creating.
He’s proud to inform the private story of what drew him to the medical occupation to start with.
Round age 13, Courtney stated, he was engaged on his childhood farm in Louisiana along with his mom. When her again later wanted surgical procedure, it was achieved improperly and she or he turned motionless.
He stated he likes to assist these in want, understanding it could possibly generally require perseverance. Not not like his personal expertise.
“In case you don’t have the eagerness for it, you don’t get on this sport,” Courtney stated.
1/3A trial exhibit displaying a web page within the 181-page protected well being data pocket book. All affected person data has been redacted for affected person privateness.