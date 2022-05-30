() A Proclamation: Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day 2022 | Press releases

() A Proclamation: Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day 2022
(Black PR Wire) Washington, DC – On Memorial Day, we bear in mind the patriots who gave their lives within the service of America, within the service of freedom, and within the service of justice. They made the last word sacrifice to defend our Structure and our democracy. We’re free as a result of they had been courageous, and we reside by the sunshine of the flame of liberty they stored burning. They’re all heroes, and our Nation is eternally grateful.
Those that put on the uniform of the US Armed Forces know the pleasure of service and what it means to dedicate themselves to a trigger higher than themselves. These ladies and men put their lives on the road for an thought — the thought of America. They’re the perfect of us. On at the present time, as we honor the fallen angels who consecrated this nice Nation and the beliefs that we stand for with their blood, we rededicate ourselves to the endless work of bringing our nation ever nearer to that extra excellent Union for which they died.
Immediately and on daily basis, we ask God to guard our troops, to shine mild perpetual upon the fallen, and to deliver consolation to their households. To those that mourn a cherished one, and to America’s Gold Star Households who’ve misplaced a cherished one in battle, my coronary heart aches for you. Our Nation owes you and people you could have misplaced an amazing debt that we are able to by no means absolutely repay. On Memorial Day, we vow to honor their recollections and help the households, caregivers, and survivors they left behind.
As we honor the recollections of our fallen heroes, we’re grateful for the longer term they made potential for us and rededicate ourselves to searching for enduring peace. Our heroes gave their lives for our nation, and so they reside eternally in our hearts — eternally proud, eternally honorable, and eternally American.
In honor and recognition of all of our fallen service members, the Congress, by a joint decision authorised Could 11, 1950, as amended (36 U.S.C. 116), has requested that the President problem a proclamation calling on the folks of the US to watch every Memorial Day as a day of prayer for everlasting peace and designating a interval on that day when the folks of the US may unite in prayer and reflection. The Congress, by Public Regulation 106-579, has additionally designated 3:00 p.m. native time on that day as a time for all People to watch, in their very own means, the Nationwide Second of Remembrance.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the US of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, Could 30, 2022, as a day of prayer for everlasting peace, and I designate the hour starting in every locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when folks may unite in prayer and reflection. I urge the press, radio, tv, and all different info media to cooperate on this observance. I additional ask all People to watch the Nationwide Second of Remembrance starting at 3:00 p.m. native time on Memorial Day.
I request the Governors of the US and its Commonwealths and Territories, and the suitable officers of all items of presidency, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff till midday on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels all through the US and in all areas underneath its jurisdiction and management. I additionally request the folks of the US to show the flag at half-staff from their houses for the customary forenoon interval.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I’ve hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of Could, within the yr of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the 2 hundred and forty-sixth.
