() A Proclamation: Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day 2022 | Press releases

() A Proclamation: Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day 2022
(Black PR Wire) Washington, DC – On Memorial Day, we bear in mind the patriots who gave their lives within the service of America, within the service of freedom, and within the service of justice. They made the final word sacrifice to defend our Structure and our democracy. We’re free as a result of they have been courageous, and we reside by the sunshine of the flame of liberty they saved burning. They’re all heroes, and our Nation is ceaselessly grateful.
Those that put on the uniform of america Armed Forces know the pleasure of service and what it means to dedicate themselves to a trigger higher than themselves. These ladies and men put their lives on the road for an concept — the concept of America. They’re the very best of us. On this present day, as we honor the fallen angels who consecrated this nice Nation and the beliefs that we stand for with their blood, we rededicate ourselves to the never-ending work of bringing our nation ever nearer to that extra good Union for which they died.
In the present day and on daily basis, we ask God to guard our troops, to shine mild perpetual upon the fallen, and to convey consolation to their households. To those that mourn a cherished one, and to America’s Gold Star Households who’ve misplaced a cherished one in battle, my coronary heart aches for you. Our Nation owes you and people you’ve gotten misplaced an incredible debt that we are able to by no means absolutely repay. On Memorial Day, we vow to honor their recollections and help the households, caregivers, and survivors they left behind.
As we honor the recollections of our fallen heroes, we’re grateful for the longer term they made attainable for us and rededicate ourselves to in search of enduring peace. Our heroes gave their lives for our nation, they usually reside ceaselessly in our hearts — ceaselessly proud, ceaselessly honorable, and ceaselessly American.
In honor and recognition of all of our fallen service members, the Congress, by a joint decision permitted Could 11, 1950, as amended (36 U.S.C. 116), has requested that the President challenge a proclamation calling on the individuals of america to watch every Memorial Day as a day of prayer for everlasting peace and designating a interval on that day when the individuals of america would possibly unite in prayer and reflection. The Congress, by Public Regulation 106-579, has additionally designated 3:00 p.m. native time on that day as a time for all People to watch, in their very own method, the Nationwide Second of Remembrance.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of america of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, Could 30, 2022, as a day of prayer for everlasting peace, and I designate the hour starting in every locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when individuals would possibly unite in prayer and reflection. I urge the press, radio, tv, and all different info media to cooperate on this observance. I additional ask all People to watch the Nationwide Second of Remembrance starting at 3:00 p.m. native time on Memorial Day.
I request the Governors of america and its Commonwealths and Territories, and the suitable officers of all models of presidency, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff till midday on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels all through america and in all areas below its jurisdiction and management. I additionally request the individuals of america to show the flag at half-staff from their houses for the customary forenoon interval.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I’ve hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of Could, within the 12 months of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the 2 hundred and forty-sixth.
The content material and opinions expressed inside this press launch are these of the creator(s) and/or represented corporations, and are usually not essentially shared by Black PR Wire. The creator(s) and/or represented corporations are solely liable for the information and the accuracy of the content material of this Press launch. Black PR Wire reserves the appropriate to reject a press launch if, within the view of Black PR Wire, the content material of the discharge is unsuitable for distribution.