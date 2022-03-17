A Russian missile killed this Ukrainian man’s entire family as they tried to escape Putin’s onslaught

Kyiv — Nothing could reveal extra clearly the savagery of Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and the reckless disregard for human life than a missile strike tearing via a crowd of civilians making an attempt to flee the onslaught. That is what occurred in Irpin on March 6, because the Kyiv suburb got here below heavy bombardment from Russian missiles and artillery.

Serhiy Perebyinis was lots of of miles away, taking care of his ailing mom in japanese Ukraine, whereas his household hunkered down, trapped of their dwelling in Irpin.

“Irpin was already closely shelled,” he advised CBS Information senior international correspondent Charlie D’Agata. Their house constructing was hit. “There was no electrical energy, no gasoline, no water, the [cellular] sign had disappeared fully by the top of the day.”

Serhiy Perebyinis’ two youngsters, Alisa and Mykyta, together with the household’s two canines, relaxation of their house in Irpin, Ukraine, throughout shelling by the Russian navy within the early days of March 2022. Courtesy of Serhiy Perebyinis



That evening, his spouse Tetiana managed to discover a cell sign on the highest ground of their constructing.

“That was after we talked for the final time,” he advised CBS Information. Serhiy and his spouse determined it was too harmful for her and their youngsters, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9, to remain put any longer.

“I advised my spouse, ‘I’m sorry, I could not defend you.’ However she stated, ‘don’t fret, we are going to get via it, the whole lot can be good,'” Serhiy advised D’Agata.

He tracked Tetiana’s cellphone as his household made a run for it. Quickly, the monitoring app confirmed that his spouse was at a hospital.

“That’s after I began suspecting that one thing is flawed,” Serhiy advised D’Agata. “I known as my good friend and requested him to go to the [hospital] reception to ask if any wounded had been admitted and what’s occurring.”



Twenty minutes later, he began seeing experiences on Twitter a couple of Russian strike hitting a key bridge as a convoy of automobiles tried to evacuate Irpin. A household was stated to be among the many victims of the strike.

Then a photograph got here up on Serhiy’s cellphone — a picture that resonated all over the world, exhibiting the our bodies of youngsters — of a household struck down.

“I acknowledged my youngsters regardless that their faces the place hidden,” Serhiy stated. “I used to be in a position to acknowledge them by their clothes, their backpacks, and the suitcase.”

An undated household picture reveals Tetiana Perebyinis together with her son Mykyta. Trouble had been killed in a Russian strike on March 6, 2022 as they tried to flee the closely bombarded Kyiv suburb of Irpin, amid Russia’s warfare on Ukraine. Courtesy of Serhiy Perebyinis



Tetiana, the girl he’d been with since highschool, was additionally killed.

Mykyta was set to grow to be a software program engineer, like his father.

“He was a sensible and educated man,” Serhiy stated of his son. “He was serving to all of us loads.”

His daughter Alisa “appreciated dancing,” the daddy stated. She was “very lovely.”

An undated household picture reveals Tetiana Perebyinis together with her daughter Alisa, each of whom had been killed by a Russian strike on March 6, 2022 as they tried to flee the city of Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, amid heavy Russian shelling. Courtesy of Serhiy Perebyinis



“I’m making an attempt to maintain my feelings to myself,” he advised D’Agata. “I’m offended at Russia, at Putin, and the Russians who preserve silent.”

Serhiy won’t preserve silent. He confirmed CBS Information the bloodstained suitcases his household had after they had been reduce down by the Russian missile.

“I’m alone,” he advised D’Agata, however he needs the world to know what occurred in Irpin — what Vladimir Putin is doing to his nation.

Serhiy Perebyinis speaks with CBS Information’ Charlie D’Agata in Irpin, Ukraine, March 14, 2022, subsequent to a bloodstained suitcase that his spouse and kids carried as they tried to flee the Kyiv suburb. CBS Information



“I’m hoping that what I’m doing now will assist others, will assist us win, assist to cease this warfare,” he stated. “Sure, that is onerous, onerous to stay via this and understand it. I wish to obtain and attain the reality. I’ll go to the European courts. I’m accumulating all the data. I’m accumulating all this proof. It grew to become my mission, the final mission for my household.”

The person who misplaced his household straight away stated their story is all he has left, and he is decided to inform it.