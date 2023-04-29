A spacewalk, a SpaceX launch, and a last-minute abort cap busy day in space





SpaceX effectively introduced two SES broadband communications satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday the use of a Falcon 9 rocket. They then tried to release a ViaSat web relay station from the close by Kennedy Space Center the use of a triple-core Falcon Heavy booster. However, a last-minute glitch compelled an abort on the finish of the release window. SpaceX reassured its fans that the payload and rocket had been in excellent situation and any other release alternative could be to be had on Saturday, however no additional main points had been equipped. On the similar day, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi finished a spacewalk out of doors the International Space Station, aiming to put in roll-out sun blankets in June to improve the lab’s energy gadget. They additionally tried to retrieve a degraded communications antenna for refurbishment, however a jammed bolt foiled their makes an attempt. SpaceX had was hoping to release a Falcon Heavy rocket on Friday, however the corporate’s plan failed because of a last-minute abort. On Thursday, SpaceX introduced 46 Starlink web satellites into space from California, and the corporate might be competing with ViaSat’s plan to release high-altitude satellites to offer broadband.