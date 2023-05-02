A Texas governor picks guns over humanity





The Philadelphia 76ers, led by means of James Harden within the absence of Joel Embiid, surprised the Boston Celtics of their May 1 come across. The win was once surprising, however now not unexpected in mild of the Sixers' fresh good fortune at the courtroom. Local readers not too long ago shared their critiques at the upcoming mayoral race, with some supporting Allan Domb for his business-oriented way and others backing ex-controller Rebecca Rhynhart at the advice of former mayors Michael Nutter and John Street. This week's query makes a speciality of President Biden's choice to barter the debt ceiling with House Republicans and whether or not it represents political blackmail.

A fresh capturing in San Jacinto County, Texas, wherein a circle of relatives of 5, together with a 25-year-old mom and her soccer-loving 9-year-old son, have been killed by means of a neighbor with an AR-15, has sparked outrage and dismay. Texas Governor Greg Abbott answered to the tragedy by means of regarding the sufferers as “illegal immigrants” and providing a meager $50,000 praise for information at the killer. Many are appalled by means of Abbott’s contemptuous perspective against the sufferers and his refusal to recognize their elementary humanity. Furthermore, Abbott’s focal point on border safety and immigration has been criticized as a thinly veiled try to distract from his management’s failure to handle problems similar to local weather alternate and gun violence. In truth, Texas has probably the most country’s maximum permissive gun rules, and gun deaths have higher within the state by means of roughly 70% for the reason that flip of the century. By drawing consideration clear of this factor and onto immigration, Abbott is keeping off duty for his position in perpetuating a tradition of violence and concern in his state.