A United States Principal brings loaded guns to Florida High School and leaves them unattended

In the midst of the horrible faculty shootings which have been taking place usually in america, a Florida principal introduced two loaded weapons and put them in storage.
She could face felony costs
The principal of Somerset Academy is Geyler Castro, and she or he introduced them to the varsity campus and have been unattended in a locked place, nevertheless it’s a felony to hold a gun into faculty premises in Florida. There isn’t a affirmation but if Castro will face costs for the motion.
It’s near a mass capturing memorial
The varsity is positioned some miles away from Stoneman Douglas Excessive Faculty the place the atrocious mass capturing occurred in 2018, through which 17 folks misplaced their lives and different 17 others have been additionally injured.
Polarizing views on gun management
The scenario in america is getting increasingly tough to deal with since there are polarizing views on how you can forestall mass shootings, nevertheless, there are lots of people who find themselves pushing for gun management, whereas others just like the Republican Ted Cruz blame mass shootings on videogames and different exterior motivators.
They’re all on the lookout for an answer
Whether or not she did proper or flawed is as much as the authorities to resolve, since it’s comprehensible that they’re on the lookout for an answer and to guard their college students, nevertheless, possibly it isn’t the appropriate transfer to go away unattended firearms that will hurt extra folks, slightly than assist them.