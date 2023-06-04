



On February 2023, Viktoria Nasyrova, a Russian woman, used to be convicted of attempted homicide for poisoning her lookalike with a drug-laced piece of cheesecake. The incident passed off on August 28, 2016, when Nasyrova contacted a beautician named Olga Tsvyk for an emergency eyelash restore. Tsvyk permitted and allowed Nasyrova to return to her space, the place Nasyrova insisted Tsvyk check out 3 items of cheesecake. Tsvyk fell unwell and handed out, waking as much as in finding herself in mattress dressed in underwear, with tablets scattered at the flooring, and the heater set to top, regardless of it being summertime. She used to be in the end taken to the health center via the police.

Detective Kevin Rodgers, who used to be assigned to the case, recovered the cheesecake container and advised his group to bag it for proof and trying out. A few months later, some other shopper of Tsvyk’s reported a an identical enjoy, and it used to be found out that Borukhov had additionally skilled the similar incident with Nasyrova.

In early 2017, Nadia Ford, daughter of a Russian woman named Alla Alekseenko who had disappeared, employed a non-public investigator named Herman Weisberg to search out Nasyrova. After a month of investigating, Weisberg used to be in a position to pinpoint Nasyrova’s precise location thank you to a couple detective paintings by means of her Facebook profile. She used to be arrested on March 20, 2017, and charged with attempted homicide.

After six years in custody, due partly to pandemic-related delays, Nasyrova’s trial after all started on January 30, 2023. On the 3rd day of trial, Nadia Ford took the stand. After an hour-and-a-half of deliberation, Nasyrova used to be discovered accountable of attempted homicide, and sentenced to 21 years in prison. However, she might nonetheless face deportation and a doable trial in Russia for the homicide of Alla Alekseenko.