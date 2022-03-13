Aaron Boone addresses Yankees’ shortstop situation, says ‘landscape could change’ before Opening Day

Coming into the offseason, New York Yankees normal supervisor Brian Cashman declared that his membership would “tackle” the shortstop place. Spring coaching is about to start, however up to now the Yankees have didn’t stay as much as that promise.

Certainly, Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone instructed reporters on Sunday that Gio Urshela is at the moment the membership’s beginning shortstop. Boone, perhaps remembering when Cashman sold Bubba Crosby as the Yankees center fielder heading into 2006, did add a caveat, stating that “the panorama might change alongside the way in which,” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Urshela, 30 years outdated, completed final season as New York’s beginning shortstop after the Yankees moved Gleyber Torres to second base and weathered Andrew Velazquez’s stretch as a daily. Urshela carried out nice general, hitting .267/.301/.419 (96 OPS+) with 14 house runs in 116 video games, however he is a pure third baseman whose presence may very well be required on the sizzling nook, relying on DJ LeMahieu’s well being and what New York does elsewhere.

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Regulate your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The elephant within the room is that the Yankees have had regular reported curiosity in free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. It is unclear how severe Cashman is about signing Correa (although he did obtain his medicals previous to the lockout), and he is more likely to face competitors from the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, amongst others.

Correa, who entered the winter ranked by CBS Sports activities as one of the best participant on the free-agent market, would offer the Yankees with one other impact-level expertise as they try and win their first American League East crown since 2019. He is presumably searching for a contract just like the one Francisco Lindor signed with the New York Mets final spring: 10 years, $341 million. He is identified to have rejected lesser provides from the Astros and the Detroit Tigers, who as a substitute signed Javier Báez.