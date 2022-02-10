Aaron Jones offers insight into Aaron Rodgers’ Packers future

Will Aaron Rodgers be back with the Pack? Running back Aaron Jones thinks so.

Amidst much speculation that the quarterback may have played his last season with the Packers, Rodgers’ backfield mate Jones believes “in (his) heart” that Rodgers will be back in Green Bay in 2022.

Speaking on “NFL Total Access,” Jones weighed in and offered a bit of a prediction on Rodgers’ future:

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones said Tuesday. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay — I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else.

“I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.”

The “fun” part might be subjective: While the Packers cruised to a 13-4 regular season record, Green Bay was handed a major upset by the 49ers in the playoffs, ending another season short of the Super Bowl.

In fairness, Rodgers has said on more than one occasion that he had lots of fun in 2021, going as far to say he had the “time of his life” this past season.

Offseason drama surrounding Rodgers’ standing with the Packers persisted for the majority of 2021, before Rodgers and the Green Bay front office made amends to keep the QB in Green Bay for at least one last season.

Some reports indicate that Rodgers and Packers brass have let bygones be bygones, with coach Matt LaFleur saying following the end of the season that he hopes to keep Rodgers in a Packers uniform.