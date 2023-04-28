Aaron Judge injury update: Slugger leaves Yankees game in fourth inning with right hip discomfort

New York Yankees captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge left Thursday’s game in opposition to the Texas Rangers (NYY 3, TEX 2) because of right hip discomfort, in step with the Yankees announcement (per Newsday). Judge left the game right through the fourth inning and was once changed in right box via Oswaldo Cabrera.

After the game, Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated that they must wait till the next day to come to peer how he was once doing and nowadays, no exams have been scheduled (per the New York Post).

The Yankees celebrity had rolled over on his right wrist right through an ungainly slide on Wednesday however endured to play. In Thursday’s game, he was once stuck flexing his right hand after a swing in the second one inning. However, it was once published that the problem was once with his hip, and it stays unsure if the discomfort is expounded to the awkward slide he made right through the former game.

Judge completed Thursday’s game with two strikeouts in two at-bats prior to exiting the game. Before leaving, he had maintained a .267/.358/.522 batting line and 6 house runs.

While the standing of Judge’s injury is unknown nowadays, it will be a really perfect loss to the Yankee’s offense will have to he pass over enjoying time. The Yankees have already been hit via a number of accidents this season, together with dropping their No. 2 and No. 3 starters, their middle fielder, designated hitter, their best setup guy, and different intensity fingers.

Last offseason, Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the workforce and was once named the sixteenth captain in franchise historical past.