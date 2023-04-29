Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees slugger has mild hip strain, but won’t hit injured list just yet

New York Yankees captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge left Thursday’s sport with the Texas Rangers (NYY 3, TEX 2) because of discomfort in his proper hip, in keeping with the Yankees (as reported by Newsday). Judge was once substituted within the fourth inning via Oswaldo Cabrera. On Saturday, he underwent an MRI which confirmed a mild pressure on the best of his hip, as reported via Jack Curry of YES Network. The Yankees will wait till Monday prior to deciding whether or not or to not position him at the injured list, supplied he does now not play for 3 days following his final sport.

Judge skilled an ungainly slide on his proper wrist right through a fit on Wednesday, but remained within the sport. After a second-inning swing on Thursday, cameras stuck him flexing his proper hand, although it’s unclear if the hip discomfort is expounded to the awkward slide or now not.

Before exiting the sport on Thursday, Judge had long gone 0 for two with two strikeouts. His batting line for the season is .267/.358/.522 with six house runs, and his absence from the Yankees lineup for even a couple of video games could be a large loss for the suffering workforce this is ranked twentieth some of the 30 groups with a median of four.32 runs scored in keeping with sport.

The Yankees have already skilled a number of accidents this season, together with beginning pitcher Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino, middle fielder Harrison Bader, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, and best setup guy Jonathan Loàisiga, in addition to a number of intensity palms.

Judge, who returned to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract this previous offseason, was once named the sixteenth captain in franchise historical past.