Aaron Judge injury: Yankees make preparations in case slugger lands on injured list, per report

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees’ best slugger and the reigning American League MVP, needed to depart the group’s recreation towards the Texas Rangers early because of discomfort in his proper hip. The Yankees are actually making ready for the likelihood that Judge will have to take a seat out for some time and be positioned on the injured checklist. An MRI on his hip is scheduled, and the effects will decide the plan for Judge’s restoration. Meanwhile, the Yankees are making plans so as to add first baseman and nook outfielder Jake Bauers to the group in preparation for the second one recreation towards Texas. Whether or no longer he’s absolutely activated is dependent on whether or not Judge shall be positioned on the IL.

Judge rolled over on his proper wrist all over an ungainly slide the day prior to however persevered taking part in. However, cameras stuck him flexing his proper hand after a swing in the second one inning the next day to come, and it’s unclear if the hip discomfort is expounded to the awkward slide. Bauers, a one-time coveted prospect however with restricted luck in the majors, has been appearing neatly with the Yankees’ Triple-A associate this season, with 9 house runs and an excellent .319/.460/.812 slash line in 21 video games.

Judge is these days batting .261/.352/.511 with six house runs in 26 video games this season. The Yankees are already coping with a string of accidents, together with the absence of a number of key gamers comparable to Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jonathan Loàisiga. The group has a 15-11 document and is in fourth position in the aggressive AL East department.