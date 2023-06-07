Aaron Judge injury: Yankees slugger headed to injured list with contusion and ligament sprain in toe

After a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday evening, New York Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone knowledgeable the media that Aaron Judge could be positioned at the injured list due to a toe contusion and sprained toe ligament. Boone mentioned that Judge’s toe wasn’t fractured and that he had passed through a platelet-rich plasma injection to scale back swelling across the damage. The period of Judge’s absence is determined by how temporarily the swelling subsides.

Judge sustained this damage on Saturday in Los Angeles whilst creating a impressive catch towards the Dodgers. Since then, he hasn’t performed, so the roster transfer shall be retroactive to Sunday. As a results of Judge’s damage, the Dodgers declare they’ll support that a part of the Dodger Stadium wall in proper box and upload padding alongside the ground.

Without a doubt, the Yankee lineup will pass over Judge right through his upcoming absence. In 2022, Judge gained the American League MVP honors with an AL-record of 62 house runs. This season, he lately leads the AL with 19 house runs, slashing .291/.404/.674 in 49 video games. The Yankees, who’re in 3rd position in the difficult department of AL East, loses Tuesday’s recreation, losing their listing to 36-26 in the season. Judge lately signed a nine-year, $360 million contract, which can stay him in the Bronx during the 2031 season.