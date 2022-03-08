Aaron Rodgers agrees to record-setting deal with Packers: Here are the richest contracts in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers has set the benchmark for NFL players, reportedly becoming the first player in NFL history to make an average annual value of $50 million a year. Rodgers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers with a reported guaranteed money of $153 million — one of the richest contracts in NFL history. (Rodgers has denied the terms of the contract.)

With Rodgers set to be the latest quarterback to receive a massive deal, joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — who also earned massive contracts over the past two years. Where does Rodgers stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history?

Let’s take a look at the top-10 deals in total money and average annual value:

Top contracts in total value

*Reported salary

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Aaron Rodgers* $50 million 4 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Deshaun Watson $39 million 4 2020 Russell Wilson $35 million 4 2019 Jared Goff $33.5 million 4 2019 Kirk Cousins $33 million 2 2020 Carson Wentz $32 million 4 2019 Matt Ryan $30 million 5 2018

*Reported salary

Most guaranteed money in contracts

Player Guaranteed Money Year Signed Aaron Rodgers* $153 million 2022 Josh Allen $150 million 2021 Patrick Mahomes $141,481,905 2020 Dak Prescott $126 million 2021 Deshaun Watson $110,717,123 2019 Jared Goff $110,042,682 2019 Carson Wentz $107,970,683 2019 Russell Wilson $107 million 2019 Joey Bosa $102 million 2020 Myles Garrett $100 million 2020 Matt Ryan $100 million 2018

*Reported salary

Rodgers’ deal is not official yet, but the Packers quarterback is set to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value with this deal. He’s the third player in NFL history to have a total contract value of $200 million, joining Mahomes and Allen.

What Rodgers has accomplished over the past three seasons has arguably been one of the best three-year stretches for a quarterback in NFL history. Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards with 111 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions for a 109.2 passer rating. Rodgers has thrown 85 touchdown passes to nine interceptions since the start of the 2020 season with a 116.7 passer rating, all first in the NFL.

There’s a reason Rodgers will earn $50 million per season, the first $50 million per season player in NFL history.