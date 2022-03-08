NFL Sports

Aaron Rodgers agrees to record-setting deal with Packers: Here are the richest contracts in NFL history

March 8, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Aaron Rodgers has set the benchmark for NFL players, reportedly becoming the first player in NFL history to make an average annual value of $50 million a year. Rodgers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers with a reported guaranteed money of $153 million — one of the richest contracts in NFL history. (Rodgers has denied the terms of the contract.)

With Rodgers set to be the latest quarterback to receive a massive deal, joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — who also earned massive contracts over the past two years. Where does Rodgers stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history? 

Let’s take a look at the top-10 deals in total money and average annual value:

Top contracts in total value

*Reported salary

Top contracts in average annual value

Player

Average Annual Value

Total Years

Year Signed

Aaron Rodgers*

$50 million

4

2022

Patrick Mahomes

$45 million

10

2020

Josh Allen

$43,005,667

6

2021

Dak Prescott

$40 million

4

2021

Deshaun Watson

$39 million

4

2020

Russell Wilson

$35 million

4

2019

Jared Goff

$33.5 million

4

2019

Kirk Cousins

$33 million

2

2020

Carson Wentz

$32 million

4

2019

Matt Ryan

$30 million

5

2018

*Reported salary

Most guaranteed money in contracts

Player

Guaranteed Money

Year Signed

Aaron Rodgers*

$153 million

2022

Josh Allen

$150 million

2021

Patrick Mahomes

$141,481,905

2020

Dak Prescott

$126 million

2021

Deshaun Watson

$110,717,123

2019

Jared Goff

$110,042,682

2019

Carson Wentz

$107,970,683

2019

Russell Wilson

$107 million

2019

Joey Bosa

$102 million

2020

Myles Garrett

$100 million

2020

Matt Ryan$100 million2018

*Reported salary

Rodgers’ deal is not official yet, but the Packers quarterback is set to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value with this deal. He’s the third player in NFL history to have a total contract value of $200 million, joining Mahomes and Allen. 

What Rodgers has accomplished over the past three seasons has arguably been one of the best three-year stretches for a quarterback in NFL history. Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards with 111 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions for a 109.2 passer rating. Rodgers has thrown 85 touchdown passes to nine interceptions since the start of the 2020 season with a 116.7 passer rating, all first in the NFL. 

There’s a reason Rodgers will earn $50 million per season, the first $50 million per season player in NFL history. 





NBA MLB, NFL

