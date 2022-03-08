Aaron Rodgers agrees to record-setting deal with Packers: Here are the richest contracts in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers has set the benchmark for NFL players, reportedly becoming the first player in NFL history to make an average annual value of $50 million a year. Rodgers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers with a reported guaranteed money of $153 million — one of the richest contracts in NFL history. (Rodgers has denied the terms of the contract.)
With Rodgers set to be the latest quarterback to receive a massive deal, joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — who also earned massive contracts over the past two years. Where does Rodgers stack up amongst the richest deals ever handed out in NFL history?
Let’s take a look at the top-10 deals in total money and average annual value:
Top contracts in total value
*Reported salary
Top contracts in average annual value
Player
Average Annual Value
Total Years
|Year Signed
Aaron Rodgers*
$50 million
4
|2022
Patrick Mahomes
$45 million
10
|2020
Josh Allen
$43,005,667
6
|2021
Dak Prescott
$40 million
4
|2021
Deshaun Watson
$39 million
4
|2020
Russell Wilson
$35 million
4
|2019
Jared Goff
$33.5 million
4
|2019
Kirk Cousins
$33 million
2
|2020
Carson Wentz
$32 million
4
|2019
Matt Ryan
$30 million
5
|2018
Most guaranteed money in contracts
Player
Guaranteed Money
Year Signed
Aaron Rodgers*
$153 million
2022
Josh Allen
$150 million
2021
Patrick Mahomes
$141,481,905
2020
Dak Prescott
$126 million
2021
Deshaun Watson
$110,717,123
2019
Jared Goff
$110,042,682
2019
Carson Wentz
$107,970,683
2019
Russell Wilson
$107 million
2019
Joey Bosa
$102 million
2020
Myles Garrett
$100 million
2020
|Matt Ryan
|$100 million
|2018
Rodgers’ deal is not official yet, but the Packers quarterback is set to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value with this deal. He’s the third player in NFL history to have a total contract value of $200 million, joining Mahomes and Allen.
What Rodgers has accomplished over the past three seasons has arguably been one of the best three-year stretches for a quarterback in NFL history. Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards with 111 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions for a 109.2 passer rating. Rodgers has thrown 85 touchdown passes to nine interceptions since the start of the 2020 season with a 116.7 passer rating, all first in the NFL.
There’s a reason Rodgers will earn $50 million per season, the first $50 million per season player in NFL history.
