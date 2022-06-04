Aaron Rodgers believes older quarterbacks should be mentors if younger teammates ‘want the help’

Quarterback mentoring has been one of many NFL’s hot-button matters this offseason. The subject actually picked up traction following Ryan Tannehill’s feedback when requested about mentoring rookie Malik Willis. After taking some warmth for his preliminary feedback, Tannehill clarified that, whereas he desires to be a fantastic teammate for Willis and everybody else on the Titans’ roster, his main focus must be on being the very best participant he will be each day.
Aaron Rodgers can definitely sympathize with Tannehill. The Packers’ veteran QB spent his first three seasons in Inexperienced Bay backing up Brett Favre. He’s presently teammates with Jordan Love, whose choice within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft was not initially embraced by Rodgers, who responded by placing collectively consecutive MVP seasons. He has additionally developed a strong working relationship with Love, which additional qualifies him to reply the query of whether or not or not quarterbacks in his place ought to really feel a duty to assist youthful quarterbacks.
“If they need it,” Rodgers stated throughout a roundtable dialog with TNT’s Ernie Johnson. “If they need that assist.”
Rodgers shared how he made himself higher throughout his years behind Favre. By observing and serving to Favre, Rodgers helped put together himself for his later years as a starter.
“I used to be in his hip pocket on a regular basis,” Rodgers stated. “I used to be standing behind him within the huddle typically, listening to what he was saying earlier than the beginning of a interval. I used to be sitting in conferences with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I used to be watching hours of movie on Mondays and Tuesdays attempting to offer him a bit benefit for the week if I noticed one thing that may assist him in a sport.
“I might print out this experiences each week. It had all of the DB’s we had been enjoying and the catches that had been in opposition to them and the little issues I noticed on movie. I at all times joked that he simply toss them within the bin on the way in which out. However for me it was the very best factor to be taught to arrange for a sport.”
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes agrees with Rodgers. Like Rodgers, Mahomes performed behind a longtime veteran in the beginning of his profession in Alex Smith. Mahomes sat behind Smith as a rookie earlier than profitable league MVP throughout his first season as a starter.
“I believe it is extra on the younger man to be taught from these guys than it’s for them to be instructing us,” Mahomes stated whereas gesturing to Rodgers and Tom Brady, who had been additionally a part of the roundtable.
Talking of Brady, Mahomes shared a second the 2 of them had on the finish of the 2018 AFC Championship Recreation. Within the midst of his group’s celebration following a dramatic extra time win in Kansas Metropolis, Brady, then the Patriots’ quarterback, made a degree to seek out Mahomes whereas providing him his encouragement. Whereas it was Brady — the older quarterback — who took the initiative, the gesture made all of the distinction to Mahomes.
“I believe the largest factor he stated was is, ‘You are doing it the best approach. Simply stick with it,'” Mahomes recalled. “That for me simply confirmed that the laborious work that I have been placing in, it was the best factor and I have to maintain doing it [and] do extra of it.”
