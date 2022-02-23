Aaron Rodgers explains cryptic photo posted of Randall Cobb and Davante Adams: ‘It brought tears to my eyes’

Even in an offseason where Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady decided to retire, Aaron Rodgers is still dominating headlines. The four-time NFL MVP has a decision to make about his future, and it’s all fans can talk about. He can decide to join Big Ben and Brady in retirement, he could choose to play another year with the Green Bay Packers or he could take his talents to another franchise.

Late Monday night, Rodgers published a lengthy Instagram post which centered around gratitude. It said nothing specific about his future, but definitely looked like something someone would share if they were retiring or leaving their team.

One of the more interesting photos that was posted included Packers receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams standing on the sideline for the national anthem. Rodgers usually stands between the two for the anthem, but this picture was taken during the Packers’ regular-season matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19. As you can see below, they saved a space for their absent teammate.

Many believed Rodgers shared this photo almost as if to say “I’m not going to be there anymore.” However, Rodgers explained the meaning behind the photo during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and it actually made sense. Rodgers said he was touched that the two receivers held a space open for him when he was inactive. The quarterback said it was even one of his favorite photos of all time.

“When I got that message, I cried,” said Rodgers. “When I got that photo from Randall and Davante, it brought tears to my eyes. Because that’s my guys standing before the game. Randall is always on my right, ‘Tae is on my left, and I embrace with both of them after the anthem and it’s a part of the pregame ritual but also just a statement about friendship and love and the connection that we have collectively and individually.

“That got me man. And that’s one of my favorite photos from the year.”

Rodgers said at NFL Honors that he would make a decision about his future relatively soon and that his intention is not to keep people waiting. However, it sounds like his Instagram post this week was genuinely about gratitude.

“There’s nothing cryptic about gratitude,” said Rodgers.