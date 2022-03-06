Aaron Rodgers has specific destinations in place if he decides to leave Packers, per report

Aaron Rodgers is at a crossroads in his NFL career. The reigning league MVP is reportedly torn on where he wants to play in 2022 as he continues to mull the possibility of leaving the Green Bay Packers organization at some point this offseason. If Rodgers does decide to put Lambeau Field in his rearview mirror, it appears the quarterback has his eyes on a trio of landing spots.

According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams, and those clubs also have compensation lined up with the Packers. The destinations, Florio reports, are believed to be exclusively in the AFC with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers being named as viable possibilities.

Denver has been one of the more popular landing spots for Rodgers if he were to leave the Packers dating back to last offseason when this possibility initially sprouted. Since then, the pairing has only gained more steam, especially after the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be its new head coach earlier this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and boast a roster that is ready to compete immediately with the right quarterback. There was also a moment this past season when speculation ran wild about the possibility of Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh after the quarterback heaped praise over Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. As for Tennessee, they would need to figure out what to do with Ryan Tannehill, who owns a $38.6 million cap hit and $57.4 million cap hit in 2022, if they were to acquire Rodgers.

While this report from Florio does suggest that everything is in place for the Packers to quickly move on from Rodgers if he ultimately decides to leave the team, GM Brian Gutekunst said this week from the NFL Scouting Combine that he hasn’t heard from a single team as it relates to possible trade offers for Rodgers.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora also reports that the Green Bay brass has done everything in the organization’s power to entice Rodgers to stay and have a plan in place to keep Davante Adams and build around Rodgers. That comes after Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show last week that he is in a much better place with the team than he was at this point last season, which was widely interpreted that Rodgers was leaning towards staying with the Packers. This latest report from Florio, however, is a reminder that this situation remains fluid and the league’s back-to-back MVP could still be on the move in the near future.