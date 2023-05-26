Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets star says he ‘tweaked’ calf during OTAs, doesn’t ‘think it’s too serious’

Tuesday was once a whirlwind in Florham Park, New Jersey, the place Aaron Rodgers’ spring debut because the Jets’ new quarterback persevered. An afternoon after taking snaps to kick off arranged crew actions (OTAs), the longtime Packers star impressed trainer Robert Saleh to indicate New York is all of sudden probably the most few NFL teams able to successful the Super Bowl in 2023.

Rodgers’ on-field participation was once additionally minimize brief, with the QB sitting out Tuesday’s apply with what to begin with looked to be an ankle injury however was once later printed to be a calf factor. “I just tweaked my calf in the little pre-practice conditioning,” Rodgers informed journalists Tuesday afternoon, by means of SNY. “Take it by day.” Rodgers additionally added, “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Rodgers warmed up with teammates in uniform in the beginning of Tuesday’s OTAs, however briefly moved to the sidelines as soon as crew drills started. He may just then be noticed roaming the sphere and gazing apply on his personal, with CBS Sports HQ insider Josina Anderson first reporting that the QB had suffered a “minor” strained calf, and would most likely go back “fairly quickly.”

Some journalists have indicated that Rodgers may be noticed limping at the sidelines, the place he did not determine with the opposite QBs, together with 2021 first-round pick out Zach Wilson. But Rodgers did not obtain intensive scientific consideration or depart the sphere to hunt additional remedy — an indication that his absence from on-field paintings was once most commonly precautionary.

Acquired in a long-anticipated business forward of this 12 months’s draft, Rodgers particularly skipped voluntary OTAs with the Packers remaining offseason. He reported for the beginning of the Jets’ program on Monday, on the other hand, and took reps together with his new offense.