Aaron Rodgers lands record-setting contract, plus winners and losers from Day 1 of NFL’s tampering period

It’s the Ides of March, which is type of becoming for at the moment, as a result of it’s positively backstabbing season within the NFL. The lead-up to free company might be one of the crucial brutal stretches on the league calendar for gamers and that’s as a result of dozens of them usually get launched earlier than the official begin of free company, which will probably be approaching Wednesday at Four p.m. ET.

In the present day alone, we’ve already seen reports that the Rams are going to chop four-time All-Professional punter Johnny Hekker, the Jaguars are done with linebacker Myles Jack and the Titans will probably be shifting on from cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins. I’d say I’m stunned by the Jack transfer, however let’s be sincere, the Jaguars needed to reduce SOMEONE to make the wage cap work after going out and spending practically $250 million in free company yesterday.

Hopefully the Jags will let a couple of different groups signal some gamers at the moment. Because the tampering interval heads into Day 2, offers will probably be occurring all day Tuesday, so to be sure you keep on prime of all of these, you're positively going to want to click here so you can check out our live blog.

1. In the present day’s present: Recapping Day 1 of ‘free company’

The unofficial begin of free company got here on Monday and as anticipated, issues acquired type of loopy: The Jaguars spent practically $250 million, the Bengals lastly acquired some safety for Joe Burrow and the Chargers are apparently constructing an excellent crew out West, no less than from a defensive standpoint.

After a wild day, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and I sat all the way down to document a podcast collectively to debate each single transfer that was made and since there have been a number of strikes made, the podcast lasted greater than an hour, which is arguably spectacular, as a result of with all of the offers that occurred on Monday, this factor might have simply gone on for 9 hours.

As a matter of truth, we most likely might have carried out a separate nine-hour podcast on simply the Jaguars, who went on an enormous spending spree. Right here’s a take a look at what Jacksonville did on Monday:

WR Christian Kirk agrees to a four-year, $72 million deal (that’s price as much as $84 million)

WR Zay Jones intends to signal a three-year, $24 million deal

Brandon Scherff will get a three-year deal price as much as $52.5 million (together with $30 million assured)

LB Foye Oluokun agrees to a three-year, $45 million contract

DT Foley Fatukasi will get a three-year, $30 million deal

TE Evan Engram lands a one-year, $9 million deal

In case you’re scoring at house, that’s $229.5 million. Throughout the podcast, we talked about why Trevor Lawrence was a giant winner on Monday (he acquired a brand new offensive lineman and three new receiving targets), however we additionally felt that the Jaguars have been losers for blowing a lot cash in free company. (The Jags have blown cash in free company earlier than and it by no means appears to work).

Sadly, the podcast for at the moment was recorded at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, which suggests there have been a number of offers from Day 1 of the tampering interval that we didn’t get to speak about (Principally, any deal that occurred Monday night time didn’t make it within the podcast). The excellent news is that we’ll be protecting these offers and at the moment’s offers for Wednesday’s podcast. Does all of that make sense? I hope all of that is sensible.

2. Free company winners and losers for Day 1 of tampering

The one individual busier than the Jaguars on Monday was our very personal Jordan Dajani, who was accountable for placing collectively CBSSports.com’s checklist of winners and losers for Day 1 of the tampering interval.

Right here’s what Jordan got here up with:

Winners

Jaguars : “The Jaguars shelled out a ton of cash on the primary day of authorized tampering, but additionally landed professional starters. All six gamers are immediate-impact guys who will assist Doug Pederson in turning this franchise round.”

: “The Jaguars shelled out a ton of cash on the primary day of authorized tampering, but additionally landed professional starters. All six gamers are immediate-impact guys who will assist Doug Pederson in turning this franchise round.” Chargers: “The Chargers landed the most effective cornerback within the class in J.C. Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million cope with $40 million assured. L.A. had the third-worst run protection within the NFL final season and the Chargers tried to deal with that as properly, reportedly touchdown Austin Johnson after a career-year (two-year deal, up to $14 million), and stealing defensive deal with Sebastian Joseph-Day from the rival Rams (three-year deal, $24 million, $15 million guaranteed). “

“The Chargers landed the most effective cornerback within the class in J.C. Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million cope with $40 million assured. L.A. had the third-worst run protection within the NFL final season and the Chargers tried to deal with that as properly, reportedly touchdown Austin Johnson after a career-year (two-year deal, up to $14 million), and stealing defensive deal with Sebastian Joseph-Day from the rival Rams (three-year deal, $24 million, $15 million guaranteed). “ Bengals: “The Bengals stuffed their greatest want by including two key offensive linemen in Alex Cappas and Ted Karras. This was one thing the Bengals needed to deal with this offseason, as Cincy’s offensive line allowed 19 sacks within the postseason, which broke a document. Joe Burrow was sacked a complete of 70 instances final yr, which was the third most in a single season because the merger.”

Losers

3. Grading a number of the greatest free company offers

The one factor higher than making a winners and losers checklist for the primary day of the NFL tampering interval is to grade every one of many offers, in order that’s precisely what we had Professor Bryan DeArdo do (I’m unsure if he’s really a professor, however I’m giving him that title for the day).

Right here’s a take a look at the grades DeArdo handed out for 5 of the largest offers from Monday:

Mitchell Trubisky agrees to phrases with the Steelers (two years, $14.25 million): B. “Pittsburgh nabs the top-rated quarterback in free company, and for value (a two-year, $14.25 million deal price as much as $27 million, per NFL Community). A Professional Bowler in 2018 as a member of the Bears, Trubisky presents a formidable problem to Mason Rudolph within the upcoming battle to be Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.”

B. “Pittsburgh nabs the top-rated quarterback in free company, and for value (a two-year, $14.25 million deal price as much as $27 million, per NFL Community). A Professional Bowler in 2018 as a member of the Bears, Trubisky presents a formidable problem to Mason Rudolph within the upcoming battle to be Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.” J.C. Jackson agrees to phrases with Chargers (5 years, $82.5 million): B. “The Chargers’ massive offseason now consists of the addition of Jackson, who picked off eight passes for the Patriots final season. Jackson wasn’t low cost, so the strain for him to carry out will probably be on.”

B. “The Chargers’ massive offseason now consists of the addition of Jackson, who picked off eight passes for the Patriots final season. Jackson wasn’t low cost, so the strain for him to carry out will probably be on.” Christian Kirk agrees to phrases with Jaguars (4 years, $72 million): D-. “In Kirk, the Jaguars now have a 25-year-old receiver who seems to be coming into his personal as a big-time participant. However the price ticket (a reported 4 years for as a lot as $84 million) is approach an excessive amount of cash for a receiver who has but to prime 1,00zero yards in a season.”

D-. “In Kirk, the Jaguars now have a 25-year-old receiver who seems to be coming into his personal as a big-time participant. However the price ticket (a reported 4 years for as a lot as $84 million) is approach an excessive amount of cash for a receiver who has but to prime 1,00zero yards in a season.” Justin Reid agrees to phrases with Chiefs (three years, $31.5 million): B-. “As a substitute of re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs as an alternative determined to signal the previous Texans security to a three-year, $31.5 deal. Was this actually an improve? Solely time will inform.”

B-. “As a substitute of re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs as an alternative determined to signal the previous Texans security to a three-year, $31.5 deal. Was this actually an improve? Solely time will inform.” Teddy Bridgewater agrees to phrases with Dolphins (one-year, $6.5 million): B+. “Bridgewater provides Miami a really succesful and skilled backup behind Tua Tagovailoa. The one potential concern right here may very well be if Bridgewater practices/performs properly sufficient to begin a quarterback controversy.”

4. Aaron Rodgers lastly indicators his new contract: Listed here are the main points of his record-setting deal

When Aaron Rodgers introduced final week that he could be returning to the Packers, it was reported that Inexperienced Bay acquired him to come back again by offering him a record-setting four-year contract worth up to $200 million. One week later, Rodgers has finally signed his new deal and though he did find yourself scoring a record-setting contract, it’s not fairly for $200 million.

In keeping with a number of studies, Rodgers signed a three-year extension on Tuesday that can pay him $150 million. It had been reported for weeks that Rodgers could be getting $50 million per yr, and even though he denied it, that’s precisely what he ended up getting, which makes him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past when it comes to common annual wage (The earlier document belonged to Patrick Mahomes, who’s making $45 million per yr).

Listed here are the main points on the pay in his new contract (via NFL.com) and the cap hits the Packers will probably be taking (also via NFL.com):

2022: $42 million in pay, $28.5 million wage cap hit

2023: $59.52 million in pay, $31.6 million wage cap hit

2024: $49.Three million in pay, $40.7 million wage cap hit

Probably the most notable quantity right here for the Packers’ is $28.5 million, which is Rodgers’ wage cap hit for 2022. Below the phrases of his outdated deal, Rodgers was scheduled to have a $46.7 million cap hit, so the Packers simply picked up $18.2 million of much-needed cap area for the upcoming season. Due to the brand new deal, the Packers at the moment are inching nearer to being wage cap compliant. The crew solely has a couple of million {dollars} extra to clear off their books earlier than the NFL deadline of Four p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The most important draw back of the brand new deal is that the Packers will probably be in a number of bother if Rodgers doesn’t play all three seasons. In accordance to NFL.com, if Rodgers retires or will get reduce following the 2023 season, the Packers will probably be caught with a $68.21 MILLION DEAD CAP HIT in 2024, so there positively may very well be some drama following the 2023 season.

Additionally, with Rodgers now underneath contract by way of 2024, this raises a number of questions on Jordan Love’s future with the Packers. Love’s contract expires after the 2023 season, so the Packers might maintain on to him for affordable for no less than the following two seasons, however then they’d have an enormous resolution to make after 2023 if Rodgers is planning on taking part in in 2024. Alternatively, they might look to commerce Love for some draft compensation in order that they’ll make the most of the small Super Bowl window they nonetheless have with Rodgers.

5. Greatest free brokers left

Free company hasn’t even technically began and we’ve already seen 4 of the highest 10 out there gamers get signed. In case your crew sat out the primary day of free company tampering, you don’t want to fret simply but and that’s as a result of there are many good gamers who’re nonetheless out there.

The most important prize left available on the market is certainly Terron Armstead, who will probably be an on the spot improve at left deal with for just about any crew within the NFL. With that in thoughts, let’s check out the 10 highest-ranked players from Prisco’s top 100 list who’re nonetheless out there (they’re listed with the crew they performed for final season):

1. OT Terron Armstead (Saints)

2. OLB Von Miller (Rams)

3. EDGE Chandler Jones (Cardinals)

4. WR Allen Robinson (Bears)

5. CB Stephon Gilmore (Panthers)

6. CB Darious Williams (Rams)

7. LB Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)

8. FS Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs)

9. OT Trent Brown (Patriots)

10. DL Akiem Hicks (Bears)

The six gamers from Prisco’s authentic prime 10 who at the moment are off the market are: J.C. Jackson, Carlton Davis, Brandon Scherff, Marcus Williams, Randy Gregory and De’Vondre Campbell. Davis (Buccaneers) and Campbell (Packers) each re-signed with the crew they performed for final yr. As for Scherff, he’s making the bounce from Washington to Jacksonville, whereas Williams is leaving New Orleans for Baltimore and Jackson will probably be going from the Patriots to the Chargers. The strangest twist was Gregory’s resolution to spurn the Cowboys for the Broncos, which you’ll be able to learn extra about beneath.

6. Fast-fire roundup: Patriots and Browns pull off commerce, plus newest on Deshaun Watson

It’s been a wild 24 hours within the NFL, and because it’s practically not possible to maintain monitor of every thing that occurred, I went forward and put collectively a roundup for you.