Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to record deal: NFL players, fans react to Green Bay locking up the QB

After many, many months of rumors (and drama) surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future, he is staying put in Green Bay. On Tuesday, Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a 4-year, $200M deal with $153 million guaranteed for the 38-year-old QB.

Rodgers will be 42 when the deal is up, but we know quarterbacks have stayed at the top of their game even past that age (see: Tom Brady winning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43.) Rodgers did not give many hints about his decision before this, except that one cryptic Instagram post where he reflected on his time with the Packers.

With the QB agreeing to the massive deal, players around the league, as well as fans, reacted to the news:

Dez Bryant reacted to the news by bringing up Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, saying he deserves to get paid, too.

Bryant added that, “The Cardinals need Murray just as much Packers need Rodgers.”

One of these things is not like the other.

What is Jordan Love thinking right now? RGIII says he should be traded.

The Packers traded up to get Love, but haven’t needed him much since …

Together, Jordan Love and I have 36 completions in the NFL.

Players are giving No. 12 props for getting such a big contract.

Others are asking why Rodgers played “all those games” with the Packers and their fans, suggesting he maybe didn’t get enough hugs as a kid (which is a possible reference to Rodgers’ interesting relationship with family members).