Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to record deal: What this means for Jordan Love, with possible landing spots

A year-plus of speculation is over. Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, as the four-time league MVP has agreed to a four-year deal that will pay him over $200 million. Rodgers will remain with the Packers despite reports that he was contemplating retirement or joining forces with either the Broncos, Titans or Steelers.

Rodgers is not leaving Green Bay, but another Packers quarterback may very well be. Jordan Love, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, may be jettisoned out of Green Bay sometime between now and the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. Green Bay will never be able recoup what they lost by trading up to draft Love in the first round, but they can cut their losses now by trading him for something of value.

It’s unclear what the Packers would get for Love in a trade. He’s thrown just 62 regular season passes and failed to lead Green Bay’s offense into the end zone in his only career start, a loss to the Chiefs this past offseason. That being said, Love is a very young player (23) who has had two years learning an NFL offense while sharing a quarterback room with the league’s reigning MVP. Love hasn’t played much, but he certainly hasn’t gotten worse during his time in the NFL. And at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, Love has the ideal size that NFL teams want from their quarterback.

Given the importance of the quarterback position, it’s not unfathomable to think that the Packers could fetch a Day 2 draft pick for Love. It doesn’t hurt that this is a relatively weak quarterback free agency and draft. And with Rodgers and Russell Wilson likely staying with their current clubs, quarterback needy teams may jump at the chance to acquire Love from the Packers.

Possible landing spots

Clearly, the three teams Rodgers was reportedly interested in playing for are in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers, however, probably don’t want to lose a draft pick and will likely either draft a quarterback or will sign one in free agency. The Titans, who still have Ryan Tannehill in tow, will probably follow suit.

The Broncos appeared to be the most likely destination for Love prior to the news that Russell Wilson is being traded to Denver. With Wilson heading to the Broncos, the Seahawks — who reportedly acquired Drew Lock in the Wilson trade — will be looking to strengthen their quarterback situation. With a new round picks at its disposal (as part of the Wilson trade), Seattle will probably use one of its picks on a quarterback.

Atlanta and Washington are other possible landing spots for Love. The Falcons, instead of using the No. 8 overall pick on a quarterback, could use the pick to strengthen another facet of their roster while acquiring Love via a trade. Washington, who reportedly offered Seattle a significant offer for Wilson that was declined by the Seahawks, also have solid skill players who could complement Love’s skillset.

Love’s eventual landing spot is unclear, but one thing that is clear is that the Packers will have options when it comes to trading Love, who is surely motivated to get on the field after two years on the sideline in Green Bay.