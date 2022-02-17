Aaron Rodgers’ rumored breakup with Shailene Woodley leads to hilarious tweet from NFL legend Dick Butkus

After more than a year of being engaged, it appears that Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have decided to call it quits and if you’re wondering why they broke up, Dick Butkus would like you to know that he had nothing to do with it.

The NFL legend took to Twitter this week to clarify that he was not the reason for the breakup.

After spending his entire Hall of Fame career with the Bears, the 79-year-old seems to have found a new favorite pastime and that pastime is tweeting. Butkus has been tweeting nearly every day for the past few months and every tweet is more absurd than the last one.

Also, he loves to make fun of anyone and everyone. Not only did he send out that Rodgers tweet, but he also recently made fun of the Jets.

Oh, and he also had a nice joke about Tom Brady’s retirement.

Butkus also seems to especially love taking shots at Rodgers, who once said that he “owns” the Bears.

As for Rodgers’ relationship with Woodley, it seems to have ended almost as quietly as it started. The two started dating at some point in 2020, but no one knew about it until Rodgers surprisingly announced that he was engaged at the NFL Honors show in February 2021. During the 2021 offseason, the two were spotted taking multiple trips together with the couple visiting places like Hawaii, Mexico and even Arkansas.

According to TMZ, there were talks of a split as early as December with the actual breakup happening at some point between then and now.