Aaron Rodgers rumors: Multiple NFL teams have extended trade offers for Packers QB, per report

Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce his plans for the 2022 NFL season, but the Packers’ star quarterback is expected to inform Green Bay of his intentions soon, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, whether that be a return for the final year of his contract, a retirement, or a requested relocation. It’s unclear if the Packers would even consider a trade, Russini added, but multiple teams have apparently already extended offers for the reigning MVP.

This comes a day after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters he and Rodgers agreed prior to the 2021 season to collectively re-evaluate the QB’s future ahead of 2022. He shrugged off the notion that he ever promised Rodgers a trade if the QB ultimately preferred to leave Green Bay, however, and declined to confirm whether he’d honor a trade request even with the two sides apparently on better terms than last offseason. Rodgers, for what it’s worth, has repeatedly talked of his improved relationship with Packers brass this year, but he’s left all possibilities on the table in terms of his future.

The QB has also indicated he would share his 2022 plans by March 8, the end of the annual window for teams to use the franchise tag, because of his decision’s potential impact on Green Bay’s negotiations with pending free agent wide receiver Davante Adams.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Should Rodgers request a trade and the Packers actually listen to offers, more than a dozen teams could be considered suitors for the perennial Pro Bowler. The Broncos have long been speculated as the most logical landing spot for Rodgers considering their QB need, abundance of 2022 salary cap space and new Rodgers connections, with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett recently named Denver’s head coach.