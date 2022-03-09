Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson moves alter QB market, plus another crucial day for MLB lockout

Happy Wednesday, all! I hope a wild Tuesday in the sports world gave your week a little pick-me-up.
Let’s get right to it.
Good morning to everyone but especially to…
THE DENVER BRONCOS…
Rejoice, Broncos fans: Russell Wilson is headed to Denver. Here are the details of the shocking trade that sent reverberations around the league:
How important is this for Denver? Consider this: From 2016 (the season after Peyton Manning retired) to 2021, the Broncos started 11 different quarterbacks, tied for most in the league.
So, Wilson is a massive upgrade:
- From 2016-21, Denver was 29th in passer rating
- Wilson was fifth… and he now enters a very good situation in Denver, which has lots of young talent on offense and a very good defense
Any time you acquire a superstar quarterback, it’s a good day. Quarterbacks make the world go ’round in the NFL. Just ask, well, the Broncos, who spent the last six years with a very good defense… and no playoff appearances. But also credit Broncos GM George Paton for ensuring the draft cupboard isn’t dry: Thanks in part to the Von Miller trade, Denver still has three top-100 picks, which they can use to bolster offensive line, replace Fant or Harris or improve the roster elsewhere.
Denver was also able to retain promising youngsters Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Bradley Chubb. Oh, and Miller has teased potentially returning to Denver, by the way.
The Broncos are now a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Don’t just take my word for it. Check out the latest championship odds:
NFL expert Bryan DeArdo already ranks it among the greatest trades in NFL history.
… AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE GREEN BAY PACKERS
I didn’t forget about you, Packers fans. Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay. The back-to-back defending MVP reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal — the biggest deal on a per-year basis in NFL history.
If you need to fully understand Rodgers’ greatness, here are some numbers:
- First player to win back-to-back MVPs since Peyton Manning in 2008-09
- Led NFL in passer rating, TD-Int ratio and touchdown percentage last year
- 13 games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions last year, an NFL record
The deal finally ends a very drawn-out drama between player and team. Rodgers was upset with the Packers last offseason, skipping most of the offseason before eventually agreeing to a reworked contract. Then Rodgers spoke cryptically about his future throughout the 2021 season and was reportedly “truly torn” on where he wanted to play in 2022.
Long story short, the Packers are Super Bowl contenders as long as Rodgers is in town. Tuesday, they ensured that will be the case for the foreseeable future.
Honorable mentions
And not such a good morning for…
THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS…
The Seahawks losing Russell Wilson was a long time coming.
And now, immediately following Wilson’s first losing NFL season, we’ve arrived here. The quarterback who has won more games than anyone not named Tom Brady over the past decade is headed to Denver.
After winning the Super Bowl in Wilson’s second season and making it back there in his third season, the Seahawks didn’t even make it to the conference championship in any of the last seven seasons. Their recent history is littered with questionable-at-best trades (Jamal Adams for multiple first-round picks, for example) and poor drafting — the exact things Wilson wanted more input on.
Exactly one week ago, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said he had no intention of trading Wilson. Now that it’s happened, though, it’s clear the Seahawks are rebuilding, a move only made clearer by the team releasing star linebacker Bobby Wagner last night.
As for the return in the Wilson trade:
- It will be crucial for the Seahawks to hit on the No. 9 pick next month, especially if they use it on a quarterback
- The current options to replace Wilson aren’t super inspiring, and unless Lock surprisingly turns things around, the players acquired from Denver — while solid players — don’t move the needle significantly
Rebuilding may well be the right choice — though it’s a tough pill to swallow after the last decade — but it’s worth questioning whether Seattle did enough to kickstart that process.
… AND ALSO NOT SUCH A GOOD MORNING FOR EVERYONE ELSE STILL LOOKING FOR A QUARTERBACK
There were two crown jewels among the potentially available quarterbacks this offseason: Rodgers and Wilson. Now they’re both off the table, and the QB-needy teams — and there are several of them — must look elsewhere.
So who is in that next tier of veteran quarterbacks? Here’s DeArdo’s list:
That’s far from ideal, and the draft class isn’t regarded as having top-end talent at the position, either. Jordan Love could also be available following Rodgers’ deal, and DeArdo has identified three potential landing spots.
Not so honorable mentions
MLB-MLBPA negotiations continue overnight; 162-game season still possible ⚾
MLB and the MLBPA met multiple times yesterday with several offers being presented throughout the course of the day and late into the night. The big takeaway is that we might be getting closer to a deal.
Here’s more info from our MLB scribe Matt Snyder:
- Snyder: “There was seemingly progress toward a deal on Tuesday, and a full 2022 season is reportedly still possible if the sides strike an agreement Wednesday… The MLBPA would like to speak to its board of directors Wednesday morning before getting back to the owners with a response at some point Wednesday. In turn, the league is holding off on announcing any more game cancellations until after the response.”
In the case a deal is struck today and it’s announced a 162-game regular season will happen, games that have already been canceled would be made up through doubleheaders, off-days, etc.
You can follow the latest developments here, and keep an eye on the Competitive Balance Tax negotiations in particular. Owners have moved closer to the players’ wishes there, and it’s been a sticking point throughout this process.
Davante Adams among five players to receive franchise tag Tuesday 🏈
After three players received the franchise tag on Monday, five more players got them yesterday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline.
S Jesse Bates III (Bengals), TE David Njoku (Browns) and OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Chiefs) were tagged on Monday. You can find a full explanation of what the franchise tag is here.
Bayern, Liverpool advance; two more UCL matches on tap ⚽
Bayern Munich and Liverpool secured their places in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with Bayern thrashing RB Salzburg 7-1 and Liverpool losing 1-0 to Inter Milan but still advancing thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg.
Two more second legs will take place this afternoon, both streaming on Paramount+ at 3 p.m.: Real Madrid vs PSG (preview here) and Manchester City vs Sporting CP (preview here). Real Madrid will look to overcome a 1-0 deficit while Manchester City has already all but guaranteed its spot in the final eight after a 5-0 first-leg win.
