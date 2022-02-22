Aaron Rodgers shares cryptic message that shows love for Shailene Woodley, reflects on his time with Packers

With Aaron Rodgers’ future still up in the air, the Packers quarterback might have just raised even more questions about his plans for the upcoming season in a social media post that he shared Monday night.
In a lengthy post to Instagram, Rodgers decided to show gratitude for many of the people in his life, including Shailene Woodley and his Packers teammates. It’s only the third time Rodgers has shared anything on Instagram over the past five weeks and he had a lot to say.
The message had a somewhat cryptic nature to it in that he didn’t answer any of the questions you might have been hoping he would answer. However, the timing of the message should definitely be noted. In a Jan. 26 interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers said he would try to make a decision about his future by the time the franchise tag window opened up and that window will be opening on Tuesday.
“I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then,” Rodgers said in late January. “I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante [Adams] and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures.”
The Instagram post Rodgers shared on Monday started with a message for Woodley.
“Shailene Woodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” Rodgers’ Instagram message said.
Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple reports that Woodley and Rodgers decided to call off their engagement, but the Packers quarterback didn’t offer a hint either way about the current status of the couple. If anything, his message sounds like something you’d write to show appreciation for someone you’re still with or would still like to be with.
In the next part of his message, Rodgers shared some memories of the coaches and teammates who were in the Packers’ QB room with him over the past few years.
“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Rodgers wrote.
The only notable aspect of that message is that Rodgers used a past tense with the word “got,” but that might not be a very big deal since Getsy and Hackett have both left Green Bay to take new jobs over the past few weeks. Hackett has been hired as the Broncos’ head coach while Getsy jumped ship to Chicago where he’ll be the Bears’ offensive coordinator.
After giving a shoutout to the guys in his QB room, Rodgers also showed some love for the people he regularly hangs out with, most notably Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari and their significant others.
“To the Friday Crew, Aiyda Cobb, Randall Cobb, Frankie Shebby and David Bakhtiari, I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you,” Rodgers wrote.
The Packers quarterback then closed by showing some love to all of his teammates past and present.
“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”
The fact that Rodgers is getting reflective here should at least be mildly concerning if you’re the Packers. It could mean he’s thinking about retirement or that he’s ready to move on from the team. Of course, it could also mean absolutely nothing and that he just wanted to use Instagram to show some gratitude to the people he loves.
The other interesting thing about the timing of the message is that nothing is a coincidence with Rodgers and there’s a lot going on for the Packers in the next 48 hours. For one, there’s a good chance Rodgers will be appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers has showed up every Tuesday and McAfee hasn’t given any indication that Rodgers won’t be there this week. On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will be at Lambeau Field for a previously scheduled press conference and you can bet he’s going to be asked about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.
Also, of all the pictures he shared on Instagram, there was only one that didn’t include him and it’s a notable one.
Basically, don’t be surprised if we learn this week what Rodgers plans to do.
You can see Rodgers’ entire Instagram post below.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL