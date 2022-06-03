Aaron Rodgers watched every snap of Tom Brady’s historic 2007 season and here’s what he learned

Aaron Rodgers spent his first three NFL seasons as a backup behind Corridor of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. For many of that point, Rodgers was consistently in Favre’s hip pocket whereas taking psychological notes of what helped make Favre one of many all-time nice quarterbacks.

Rodgers additionally paid shut consideration to then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who had already gained three Tremendous Bowls by that time in his profession. Rodgers was particularly dialed into Brady’s historic 2007 season that noticed him launch a then-NFL file 50 landing passes whereas main New England to an ideal common season.

“In 2007 I watched each snap that this man took,” Rodgers mentioned whereas referencing Brady (who was seated to his left) throughout a roundtable dialog with TNT’s Ernie Johnson. “He was unbelievable that yr.”

Whereas watching Brady, Rodgers observed one thing that he had but so as to add to his repertoire.

“I did not have the pocket presence as a younger participant,” Rodgers mentioned. “His capacity to made refined actions within the pocket was one thing that I simply had so as to add to my recreation.”

Rodgers showcased what he realized from Brady and Favre in 2008. Throughout his first season as a starter, Rodgers threw for over 4,000 yards whereas throwing greater than twice as many touchdowns (28) as interceptions (13). Two years later, Rodgers joined Brady within the fraternity of beginning quarterbacks who’ve gained a Tremendous Bowl, as Rodgers gained MVP honors after throwing for 304 yards and three scores in Tremendous Bowl XLV.

The 2 quarterbacks have seemingly gotten higher with age. Rodgers was named league MVP every of the final two seasons. Brady gained his seventh Tremendous Bowl in 2020 and led the NFL with 4,316 yards and 43 touchdowns final season. Each gamers are members of the Corridor of Fame All-2010s Group.

“Tommy has clearly set the bar so excessive with enjoying so a few years,” Rodgers mentioned of Brady, who will welcome Rodgers and the Packers to Tampa when the 2 groups face off on Sept. 25.