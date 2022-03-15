‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season two, Kanye and D.L. Hughley exchange words, and Dolly Parton wants Beyoncé to remake ‘Jolene’

ABC

The hit ABC comedy sequence Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a second season, the community introduced Monday.

The information was shared on Instagram, in a intelligent schoolwide “memo” despatched from the desk of principal Ava Coleman, who’s performed by Janelle James.

“The digicam crew I employed to showcase all that I’ve made occur at our lovely college thinks I am a star,” the memo jokes. “With that mentioned, it’s with nice pleasure that I share they’re going to be returning for the 2022-2023 college 12 months! That is proper — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a display screen close to you.”

In response to Deadline, the present was ABC’s strongest comedy telecast of a brand new or returning sequence among the many 18-49 demographic in almost two years, with 9 million viewers tuning in for its December premiere.

Star and creator of the present, Quinta Brunson, shared the thrilling information on her Instagram with the caption, “Let’s get it.”

Kanye West fired again at D.L. Hughley over the weekend, after the comic shared his ideas about Kanye’s “stalker”-like conduct in direction of his ex, Kim Kardashian.

In response to D.L.’s ideas that the “distinction between him [Kanye] and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a few hundred million {dollars},” Kanye shared a sequence of Instagram posts, together with a Googled snapshot of the comic with the caption, “DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yooooo God is nice.”

D.L. responded to Kanye in a sequence of posts on Twitter.

Nation star Dolly Parton says she would love for Beyoncé to cowl her 1973 hit “Jolene.”

In a latest interview with The Every day Present‘s Trevor Noah, Parton mentioned, “I’d simply love to listen to ‘Jolene’ carried out in only a large method, form of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will At all times Love You.'”

