Abbott Labs recalls more baby formula after bottle cap defect

WASHINGTON — Abbott Labs stated Friday it’s recalling some ready-to-feed liquid baby formula, citing a bottle cap defect.

The recall includes sure a number of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles from the manufacturers Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, Similac NeoSure and more. The firm stated lower than 1% of the bottles within the recalled tons have defective caps that will not have sealed fully, which might result in spoiled product.

“Intake of a spoiled formula product could result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea,” the corporate stated in an announcement.

The company stressed in its announcement that the recall includes “less than a day’s worth” of the full quantity of formula used within the U.S. and it is not anticipated to influence the general provide of baby formula.

The February shutdown of an Abbott plant in Michigan contributed to a nationwide scarcity of baby formula, which the nation remains to be coping with.

The merchandise included on this new recall have been manufactured on the firm’s Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility.

The firm stated these formula merchandise are additionally produced on one other manufacturing line not impacted by the recall, so customers ought to confirm the lot numbers on the underside or the aspect of the bottles to find out if it is included within the recall.

You can go to the recall web site to see the total record of lot numbers impacted by the recall. The firm urges customers to not feed the recalled merchandise to their youngsters.

Certain tons from these manufacturers recalled within the US.:

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac Special Care 24

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Similac NeoSure

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Abbott reassured customers that the current recall will not be associated to the Sturgis powder recall from their Michigan plant.

The firm recalled a number of main manufacturers of formula in February, together with Similac. That squeezed provides already strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling throughout COVID-19 shutdowns. Abbott is one in all simply 4 firms that produce 90% of U.S. formula.

The scarcity was most dire for youngsters with allergy symptoms, digestive issues and metabolic issues who depend on specialty formulation.

The plant was closed in February after the Food and Drug Administration started investigating 4 bacterial infections amongst infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the infants died. The firm says its merchandise haven’t been straight linked to the infections, which concerned totally different bacterial strains.

Abbott Labs reopened their Michigan plant in July.