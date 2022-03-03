Abbott, O’Rourke exchange opening salvos in what could be Texas’ costliest governor’s race ever

AUSTIN — After flicking minor, dandruff-like irritants called primary challengers off their shoulders, Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday made three things clear.

This fall, they will offer starkly different visions.

They’ll wage what’s likely to be Texas’ most expensive governor’s race ever. It even could threaten a national record for runaway spending in a gubernatorial campaign.

And frankly, they don’t like each other much.

The newly nominated Republican and Democratic ticket-toppers — Texas has no U.S. Senate race this year — released online ads brimming with disdain as they opened the general election campaign.

In 30 seconds, Abbott’s ad shows the second-term governor in full color and includes audio of him talking about jobs and public safety. That is interspersed with a black-and-white headshot of O’Rourke that catalogs in red letters all the awful things he allegedly desires, such as porous borders, petrochemical industry layoffs, firearms confiscation and enervated law enforcement.

In his, clocking in at 76 seconds and filmed entirely in black and white, O’Rourke speaks wistfully, at the wheel of his pickup, about unnamed occupants of “the highest offices in the land” who play the politics of division. While the self-centered leaders won’t fix people’s real problems, ordinary Texans who help one another during disasters can unite and “get this state on the right track,” says O’Rourke. He’s shown fist-bumping a boy and gently grasping a senior’s shoulder.

In a 15-minute telephone interview, O’Rourke spoke with The Dallas Morning News about the race ahead, just hours after Abbott’s chief political strategist, Dave Carney of New Hampshire, spent more than a half hour holding forth for state and national reporters. Here are the highlights of what they said about the looming clash:

War cries

Abbott: “We’re not going to let him off the mat,” Carney said, calling the just-ended primary a “full-dress rehearsal for the general election.” On Tuesday, Abbott received nearly 1.27 million votes, almost 300,000 — or 31% — more than O’Rourke, he noted.

O’Rourke: “This guy is hurting the people of Texas badly,” O’Rourke said of Abbott. He ticked off how the state experienced tens of billions of dollars of damages and hundreds of lives lost in the February 2021 storm and more than 80,000 COVID-related deaths, while it has the largest share of residents lacking health coverage in the nation and “seven out of 10 fourth-graders can’t read at grade level.”

Secret sauces

Abbott: President Joe Biden.

“Biden, who is going to be the greatest gift to Republicans this nation has ever seen since Abraham Lincoln,” will weigh down O’Rourke, Carney said. “There is zero way that Beto can have a competitive race as it stands today.”

O’Rourke’s got problems with “guns, God and gulags,” the Abbott strategist insisted, claiming O’Rourke as a U.S. House member failed to oppose Russia’s 2014 move to take over and annex Crimea.

“We’re going to take the wood to this guy,” Carney said. “He can flip on guns but we’re not going to let anybody in Texas forget where he was.”

O’Rourke: An army of volunteers.

O’Rourke said 53,500 people have signed up to work in his campaign, and they’re not waiting for the fall, they’re fanning out to find the 7 million eligible Texans who didn’t vote in 2020 — now.

“Those 7 million look like Texas,” he said. “They are every ethnic background, religious, gender, etc., income distribution.” Some face new obstacles to voting that Abbott and the GOP-controlled Legislature just imposed, while others need the process explained to them, O’Rourke said.

“Some just haven’t heard from the candidate that is exciting to them, or who’s shown the basic respect of showing up in their community and reaching out and listening to them,” he said. “We’re going to do all those things.”

Enthusiasm edge

Abbott: It’s ours, said Carney. He pointed to turnout in the GOP primary, which jumped to 1.94 million, an increase of more than 385,000 from four years ago.

O’Rourke: Maybe for now the GOP has an advantage, O’Rourke conceded. However, the Republicans had more contested statewide and down-ballot races, he said. GOP candidates spent more money to advertise and turn out the vote than Democrats did. “And these voter suppression tactics were of course targeted at Democratic majority communities,” he said.

Battle for Hispanics

Abbott: Even after former President Donald Trump made eye-catching gains in heavily Hispanic counties in South Texas in 2020, Carney made a dramatic prediction.

“We will carry the Hispanic vote in November, with over 50% of the general election Hispanics voting for the governor,” he said of Abbott.

Many Hispanics want stronger border enforcement, Carney explained. And O’Rourke’s environmental policies could help kill jobs in the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas, which he said also will hurt the Democrat with many Hispanic voters.

Carney said Republicans are courting Hispanics in many ways — and none more than Abbott, who’s touted his wife Cecilia as the state’s first Hispanic first lady.

The GOP focused on 49 counties between El Paso and Victoria, south of Bexar. The results were encouraging, he said.

“There are counties that had Republican primaries and they’ve never had Republican primaries before — didn’t know how to even do it,” he said.

O’Rourke: “Carney may have a theory on policies that are killing support but Greg Abbott is literally killing Hispanics across the state,” O’Rourke said. The grid failure hit impoverished Texans the hardest, he noted.

Also, he noted his work as a city council representative in a heavily Hispanic district in El Paso, before he went to Congress.

“El Paso was the deadliest city in the United States of America for COVID after Greg Abbott removed all public health protections and then fought the mayor, the school board and the county judge in El Paso from implementing their own public health safeguards,” O’Rourke said. “We had to stand up not one, but 10 mobile morgues because so many people were dying so quickly.”

O’Rourke said he’s visited Laredo four times in the past 12 weeks, and been to the Rio Grande Valley “just as frequently. I’m taking no voter in this state for granted.”

Debates

Abbott: Carney was noncommittal about whether Abbott would debate O’Rourke. In recent times, incumbent Texas governors have been cautious about debating during general elections.

In 2006, then-Gov. Rick Perry granted his three general election opponents just one debate, during Friday night football and on the eve of the Texas-OU game. Four years later, Perry refused to debate his Democratic opponent, former Houston Mayor Bill White, saying White needed to release more tax returns, from his days as a Clinton administration official in the 1990s. In 2014, Abbott granted Democrat Wendy Davis two debates. But four years ago, he allowed Democrat Lupe Valdez just one — again, on a Friday night during high school football season.

Debates are “a big time suck” that require extensive preparation, Carney said. Such productions, typically lasting an hour, afford a candidate only about 22 minutes in which to speak, he noted. There are better ways to reach voters, he said.

“The debate started this morning, we’re going to debate for the next 249 days,” Carney said.

“I was being a little bit facetious, but it depends,” he said. “If it’s a competitive race, maybe. If it’s not, probably not.”

O’Rourke: The Democratic nominee said he’s already committed to appear in a debate at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

O’Rourke said he wants “as many debates as possible” with Abbott, who he said has an “indefensible record.”

Issue to watch for

Abbott: A new Texas executive-branch policy banning transgender kids’ medical treatments for gender reassignment, which Carney dubbed “mutilation,” is “a 75-80 percent winner” politically in a general election, he said.

Last week, soon after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory opinion deeming gender-affirming care as “child abuse,” Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate reports of transgender youth receiving such treatment in the same vein — as child abuse. The investigations have begun.

“This is a common sense, Main Street issue,” Carney said. “Seventy percent of Texans agree that a parent who abuses their kid physically, with mutilation, making a permanent, life-altering decision when a kid is 12, 14, and not an adult” is wrong, Carney said.

“It’s a winning issue,” he said.

O’Rourke: He is stressing “reproductive health care,” noting that after signing the state’s six-week abortion ban last September, which doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest, Abbott vowed to eradicate rape in Texas. Clearance rates for violent crimes such as rape are down dramatically in the years Abbott’s been governor, O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke also hopes to underscore how, by expanding Medicaid to low-income adults under Obamacare, the state not only can shed the dubious distinction of being first in lack of coverage but “reduce property taxes in the bargain.” He is referring to the indigent-care burden borne by county hospital districts, such as the one in Dallas County that funds Parkland Memorial Hospital. Such districts levy property taxes. Billions of federal Medicaid matching funds that would flow to Texas would allow hospital districts to reduce their tax rates, experts have said.

Cost predictions

Abbott: According to Carney, the fall contest could involve spending well in excess of $200 million. If so, that would make it the most expensive gubernatorial election in Texas history. It also would surpass the last midterm election’s top-spending race — in Illinois, where two wealthy candidates spent more than $120 million of their own money — and possibly threaten the all-time record of $280 million spent in California in 2010.

“He’ll raise 100 million bucks,” Carney said of O’Rourke. “We’re going to spend more than 100 million bucks. This will be a knock-[down], drag out fight.”

O’Rourke: Running for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018, O’Rourke raised more than $80 million.

“We’ll need to raise more than that in this election in order to hold our own,” he said.

“I’ll tell you, though, one real competitive advantage we have is that army of volunteers that we have that Abbott will never be able to match.”

What’s next:

Abbott: On Saturday, the governor will appear at the El Paso County Lincoln-Reagan Day dinner, said Abbott spokesman Mark Miner. “Other events [are] being worked out for next week,” he said.

O’Rourke: As part of his “People of Texas” tour, the Democrat will be in Dallas on Sunday for what’s being billed as an “Education Town Hall.”