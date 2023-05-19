Abbott signs bill blocking local bans on gas-powered engines, stoves | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that prevents any political subdivision from banning the use of gasoline-powered lawnmowers, gas stoves or engines based on their fuel source.

Abbott posted a video online, saying he signed “SB 1017 into law to protect energy choice in Texas. No city or county should be able to deny Texans the ability to put gas in their cars, power their lawnmowers, or use natural gas in their homes,” he said.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Fort Worth, said when he filed it, “California-style restrictions on engines or fuel sources that limit consumers and business owners from being able to access the energy sources, they need have no place in Texas.”

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, who filed the companion bill, HB 2374, in the House, said it would “ensure that Texans are free to make their own choices without interference from government.”

The new law prohibits political subdivisions from adopting or enforcing ordinances, orders, regulations or similar measures to limit access to specific fuel sources or prohibit the sale of engines based on their fuel source. Political subdivisions include counties, municipalities, special districts, school districts, junior college districts or housing authorities.

The new Texas law prohibits such entities from banning the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment, generators, and other small engines similar to what was done in California in 2021. The following year, California moved to restrict the sale of gasoline-powered cars.

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, who’s supported the legislation since it was filed, said, “Oil and natural gas are irreplaceable in making our modern lives not only possible, but undeniably better. Misguided attempts to ban the use of particular types of engines or even specific fuel sources only serve to disrupt the lives of consumers and business owners who rely on affordable, reliable energy sources.”

Abbott signed the bill as Texas continues to lead the U.S. in energy production, led by the oil and natural gas industry.

In 2021, Texas crude oil accounted for 43% of all U.S. production and 25% of all marketed natural gas production.

Texas has the greatest number of crude oil refineries and the greatest refining capacity of any state in the U.S., the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) reports.

Texas also produces more electricity than any other state, the EIA notes. In 2019, total U.S. annual energy production was greater than total annual consumption for the first time since 1957, led in part by Texas production.

In the first half of 2022, the U.S. became the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter, led by Texas.

If Texas were its own country, it would be the world’s third largest producer of natural gas and fourth largest producer of oil.