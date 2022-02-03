Chronicle News Services

ABC suspends ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg, After Controversial Comments About The Holocausts

February 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


After Whoopi Goldberg controversial comments on Monday’s ‘The View’, Goldberg has been suspended from the show for two weeks. ABC

The post ABC suspends ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg, After Controversial Comments About The Holocausts first appeared on The Black Detour.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram