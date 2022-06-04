Abilene’s ‘Team Texas’ heads to Florida to compete in Special Olympics USA Games

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of 1 Abilene workforce of athletes with disabilities have the consideration of competing within the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “Workforce Texas” is headed to the sunshine state, ready to compete and play unified flag soccer.

“I’m simply actually excited and searching ahead to being on the market and giving 100% on this competitors,” said workforce member Michael Martinez.

Assistant coach Terry Hayhurst suggested KTAB/KRBC that these males acquired a ‘hero send-off’ as they left Rose Park in Abilene Friday morning.

Journey to Cary: Kelton brothers once more on topic collectively, hoping to convey title to ASU



“We had APD (Abilene Police Division) there, the [Taylor County] Sheriff’s Division, [Abilene] Hearth Division, and lots of household and buddies, and supporters,” Hayhurst listed.

The athletes in the mean time are getting the prospect to exhibit their hard-earned experience, however as well as one different probability to indicate merely how aggressive they’re certainly.

“It’s actually thrilling as a result of we’ve been working in direction of this objective for 2 or three months now and so I believe all people again there’ll let you know that they’re extraordinarily excited, and simply glad in any respect their exhausting work and get to expertise this,” Hayhurst said.

These athletes expressed not solely their pleasure, nevertheless their gratitude for being the solely workforce to characterize the Lone Star State.

“It’s simply really a blessing,” said member of Workforce Texas, WIll Gilmore. “These guys are wonderful, they’re superior, they’re good teammates and I’m simply joyful to be part of all this.”

Concho Valley Paws hosts free adoptions



The workforce shall be stopping in Houston after which flying to Orlando, Florida for the upcoming opponents. This event will take June 5 by 12.

Workforce Texas’ first sport will begin at 9:00 a.m. Jap Time (ET) Monday and will likely be seen on cable television or streaming on ABC and ESPN.