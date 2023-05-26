Abortion ban map: States where is abortion is banned, restricted, protected across the US





Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade closing June, states across the country have enacted anti-abortion cause regulations, handed regulation to ban, limit, or offer protection to the proper to abortion, and restricted clinical suppliers’ skill to accomplish the process. The following is a abstract of the regulations in position where abortion is banned, limited, or protected in more than a few states:

Alabama: As of June 24, 2022, the “Human Life Protection Act” prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to stop a significant well being possibility to the pregnant individual. This regulation does now not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Arkansas: As of June 24, 2022, the state’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to avoid wasting the lifetime of the pregnant individual. There aren’t any exceptions for rape or incest.

Arizona: A century-old regulation banning abortion after 15 weeks of being pregnant used to be upheld by means of a pass judgement on on September 23, 2022, with exceptions just for life-threatening scenarios.

Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a invoice banning abortions after six weeks of being pregnant which is now not but in impact.

Georgia: As of November 23, 2022, Georgia’s ban on abortions after six weeks of being pregnant is in impact, with out exceptions for rape and incest.

Idaho: Gov. Brad Little signed a invoice into regulation on April 6, 2023, that calls for minors to record a police file sooner than an abortion can also be carried out out of the state, and forbids abortions after six weeks, excluding in instances of rape, incest, or clinical emergency.

Kentucky: As of June 24, 2022, Kentucky’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to avoid wasting the lifetime of the pregnant individual or save you critical impairment. There aren’t any exceptions for rape and incest.

Louisiana: As of June 24, 2022, Louisiana’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to stop demise or critical impairment. There aren’t any exceptions for rape and incest.

Mississippi: A cause regulation in Mississippi went into impact on July 7, 2022, forbidding all abortions, excluding the ones essential to avoid wasting the lifetime of the pregnant individual or in instances of reported rape. There aren’t any exceptions for incest.

Missouri: As of June 24, 2022, Missouri’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential for clinical emergencies for the pregnant individual, without a exceptions for rape or incest.

Montana: Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a handful of expenses associated with abortion get admission to in May 2023, together with a ban on dilation and evacuation abortions and a regulation requiring an ultrasound sooner than an abortion can also be carried out.

Nebraska: Gov. Jim Pillen signed a invoice banning abortion after 12 weeks of being pregnant on May 22, 2023, with exceptions for rape, incest, and to avoid wasting the lifetime of the mom.

North Carolina: A invoice banning maximum abortions after 12 weeks of being pregnant was regulation on May 16, 2023.

North Dakota: The state followed an anti-abortion regulation that prohibits the process all over being pregnant, excluding for instances of rape, incest, and clinical emergencies sooner than six weeks’ gestation.

Ohio: Abortion is banned at 22 weeks and later, without a exceptions for rape or incest.

Oklahoma: As of June 24, 2022, Oklahoma’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to avoid wasting the lifetime of the pregnant individual. Private proper of motion regulations permit someone to sue an abortion supplier or someone who assists in acquiring an abortion.

South Carolina: A invoice banning maximum abortions after six weeks of being pregnant used to be signed into regulation on May 25, 2023, with criminal demanding situations from suppliers. A pass judgement on due to this fact granted a brief block of the regulation.

South Dakota: As of June 24, 2022, South Dakota’s cause ban prohibits all abortions, excluding the ones essential to avoid wasting the lifetime of the pregnant individual, without a exceptions for rape or incest.

Tennessee: As of June 28, 2022, Tennessee has banned all abortions after six weeks, excluding in instances of serious impairment or demise of the pregnant individual. There aren’t any exceptions for rape or incest.

Texas: A near-complete ban on abortions after six weeks used to be enacted in September 2021, with best exceptions for life-threatening emergencies. There aren’t any exceptions for rape or incest.

West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice signed a invoice banning just about all abortions in the state in September 2022.