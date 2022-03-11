Abortion bill like that in Texas clears Oklahoma Senate floor

USING CIVIL LAWST.UI JESSICA: ANDY WEBER JOINING US LIVE IN THE CAPITOL. ANDY, THIS PASSED BUT DID FACE SOME OPPOSITION FROM BOTH SIDES OF THE AIS.LE AN:DY YEAH, THATL, BIL THE BILL DID PASS 33-11. SEN. DANIELS: MY GOAL IS TO SAVE LIVES, OF WHITE BABIES A BNDLACK BABIES, WHO ARE THE VICTIMS MOST OFTEN, SO FOR ME TODAY, THIS WHAT I CAN DO THAT MIGHT ACTUALLY GO INTO EFFECT. AN: DYSENATOR JULIE DANIELS EXPLAINING THE REASONING BEHIND HER BILL — SENATE BILL 1503 — A BILL SHE SAYS MIRRORS A TESXA LAW THAT WENT INTO EFFECT THIS PAST SEPTEMBER. DANIELS’ BILL SAYS THAT ANYONE THAT ISN’T THE STATE CAN FI ALE CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST SOMEONE WHO EITHER PERFORMS OR AIDS OR ABETS AN ABORTION WHEN A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTABLE. MEMBERS OF DANIELS’ OWN PARTY SAY THEY DON’T THINK THBIE GOES FAR ENOUGH, LIKE SENATOR WARREN HAMILTON. SEN. HAMILTON: IT WILL BE AN ADMISSION THAT THIS IS THE BTES WE CAN DO, AND I TELL YOU THAT IT IT.NOS SEN. DANIELS: HOW WOULD I NOT SAVE SOME, EVEN WHEN I CAN’T SAVE A? ANDY: SENATORS ACROSS THE AISLE WORRIED WHAT THIS MEANS FOR WOMEN, PREGNANT OR NOT. SENATOR JULIA KIRT CALLING IT RECKLESS. SEN. KIRT: IT CREATES A SURVEILLANCE STATE IN OUR COMMUNITIES, WHERE NEIGHR LLBO BE WATCHING OVER NEIGHBOR, EDUCATORS, CHURCHGOERS, ANYO.NE SEN. DANIELS: THIS BILL IS NOT EFFECTIVE BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE SURVEILLING OTHER PEOPLE, THIS

A number of abortion payments made their method by means of the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday.A type of payments mirrors a legislation handed in Texas that bans most abortions and can be enforced utilizing civil lawsuits. >> Earlier protection: Oklahoma Senate passes six abortion payments ThursdayThe invoice handed 33-11 however confronted opposition from each side of the aisle. A few of the 11 no votes both thought the legislation was too invasive or pointless, whereas others opposed it as a result of they thought it didn’t go far sufficient. “My purpose is to avoid wasting lives – of white infants and Black infants, who’re the victims most frequently – so for me in the present day that is what I can do that may truly go into impact,” invoice creator Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, mentioned.>> Associated protection: Oklahoma abortion suppliers struggle for well being care optionsShe mentioned the invoice mirrors a Texas legislation that went into impact in September. Her invoice says anybody can file a civil lawsuit in opposition to somebody who performs, aids or abets an abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable. Some members of her get together don’t suppose the invoice goes far sufficient.“It will likely be an admission that that is the perfect we will do, and I let you know it isn’t,” mentioned Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.>> See additionally: Oklahoma anti-abortion group holds rally at Capitol throughout legislative sessionAcross the aisle, Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma Metropolis, apprehensive what the invoice will imply for girls, whether or not pregnant or not. She known as it “reckless.”“It creates a surveillance state in our communities, the place neighbor shall be watching over neighbor, educators, churchgoers, anybody,” she mentioned.