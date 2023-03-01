Abortion clinics ask the Florida Supreme Court to block new restrictions

Pointing to “long-established fundamental rights,” lawyers for abortion clinics and a health care provider argued in a 67-page transient Monday that the Florida Supreme Court will have to block a regulation that stops abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant.

The transient was once a gap step as the Supreme Court considers a case that might resolve whether or not a privateness clause in the Florida Constitution will proceed to offer protection to abortion rights.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s workplace has requested justices to opposite greater than 3 many years of criminal precedents and in finding that the privateness clause does no longer follow to abortion. But in the transient Monday, lawyers combating the 15-week regulation stated the courtroom will have to stand via the precedents.

“Plain text and historical context place beyond doubt that Florida’s privacy clause protects against governmental interference in all aspects of a person’s private life, including decisions about pregnancy,” the transient stated. “The broad language of the privacy clause provides no textual basis to exclude a matter so private and central to personal autonomy as whether to continue a pregnancy and have a child.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis final 12 months authorized the 15-week prohibit (HB 5) amid a countrywide debate about abortion rights. Seven abortion clinics and a health care provider, Shelly Hsiao-Ying Tien, filed the problem in June, arguing that the regulation violated the Constitution’s privateness clause.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper agreed with the plaintiffs and issued a short lived injunction in opposition to the regulation. But a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned the injunction, ruling that the plaintiffs may no longer display “irreparable harm” from the 15-week prohibit.

The appeals courtroom’s choice allowed the 15-week prohibit to take impact, and the plaintiffs are asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the transient injunction. Justices in January agreed to take in the case, which additionally comes to arguments about the “irreparable harm” factor.

Conservatives have lengthy criticized a 1989 Florida Supreme Court ruling that set an preliminary precedent about the privateness clause protective abortion rights. The struggle over the 15-week regulation is taking part in out after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights choice.

Moody’s workplace is not going to record a complete transient till past due March. But in a courtroom file final 12 months, the state’s attorneys cited final 12 months’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling, in a case referred to as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, to take a look at to bolster arguments in beef up of the 15-week prohibit.

“To begin, this (Florida Supreme) Court is likely to hold that the privacy clause of the Florida Constitution does not limit the Legislature from regulating abortion,” Moody’s workplace argued in the file. “As the U.S. Supreme Court recently explained in overruling Roe v. Wade, a right to abortion is not contained in any of the ‘broadly framed’ rights the U.S. Supreme Court’s pre-Roe precedents had established — whether framed as a ‘right to privacy,’ or as a ‘freedom to make ‘intimate and personal choices’ that are ‘central to personal dignity and autonomy.’ That reasoning obliterates the foundation of this (Florida Supreme) Court’s own abortion precedents, which heavily relied on the now-abrogated Roe v. Wade and its progeny in establishing a right to abortion under the Florida Constitution.”

But in the transient Monday, lawyers for the plaintiffs disputed such arguments. The transient additionally stated Florida citizens authorized the privateness clause in 1980 and rejected a proposed 2012 constitutional modification that might have averted the state Constitution from being interpreted to “create broader rights to an abortion than those contained in the United States Constitution.”

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overruling an implicit, federal constitutional right to abortion in no way undermines this (Florida Supreme) Court’s precedents interpreting Florida’s explicit privacy clause — a broad, freestanding protection with no equivalent in the federal Constitution and rooted in a completely different historical context,” the transient stated. “To the contrary, the Dobbs opinion expressly recognized that states remain free to protect abortion under state law. Floridians have twice exercised their sovereign prerogative to do just that: in 1980, when they adopted strong, independent protections for privacy rights, including abortion, under the state Constitution; and in 2012, when they voted against a proposal that would have weakened state abortion protections to be no greater than those under federal law.”

A choice via the Florida courtroom is months away. But the consequence of the case may lend a hand resolve whether or not DeSantis and Republican lawmakers take a look at to position further restrictions on abortions in the long run.

The state courtroom has grow to be considerably extra conservative since DeSantis took workplace in early 2019. Three longtime justices who constantly dominated in want of abortion rights, Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, left the courtroom in 2019 as a result of a compulsory retirement age and had been changed via DeSantis appointees. Another DeSantis appointee, Renatha Francis, joined the seven-member courtroom final 12 months.

Copyright 2023 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see extra, consult with WLRN 91.3 FM.