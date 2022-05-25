AboveFooddebutsgluten-freeingredientcenter

Business

Business

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
REGINA,SASK.—AboveFoodCorp.hasopenedanewgluten-freeingredientdevelopment,processingandpackagingfacilityinSaskatoon,Sask.

KnownastheAboveFoodIngredientCentre,thenewfacilityisexpectedtoserveas“theheart”ofthecompany’sfutureproductinnovationsandgluten-freeingredientprocessing,AboveFoodsaid.

Thecenteroffersscaledtechnologiesforcleaning,opticalsorting,polishing,precisionmillingandcustomblending,anddeliversproprietaryingredientplatformstotransformproteinsintohigher-valueflours,fibers,starchesandtexturizedingredients,thecompanysaid.

AboveFoodsaidthecenterincludespurpose-builthigh-capacitybulkhandlingofmorethan100millionlbsperyear,aswellashigh-velocitypackagingcapabilitiesforingredientandconsumerpackagedgoodscustomers.

“Ourcenterisworld-class,representingwhatweatAboveFoodenvisionasthefutureoffood,”saidMikeMarshall,presidentofAboveFoodSpecialtyIngredients.“Itbolstersourspecialtyingredientscapabilitiesandenablesustohelpcustomersaccelerateingredientinnovation.ThisisasignificantgrowthopportunityforAboveFoodtoexpandourcustomerreachandbringmorevaluetoallcropsinregenerativeagriculturerotations.”

LionelKambeitz,chiefexecutiveofficerofAboveFood,added,“AboveFoodcontinuestostrengthen,growandevolveourseed-to-forkmodelinvisionarywaysthatareindustryleading.TheAboveFoodIngredientCentreallowsustomeettheneedsofourgrowingcustomerbase,whileremainingtruetoourverticallyintegratedplatform.OurSpecialtyIngredientsdivisionisimmediatelybolsteredbytheopeningofthecenter,allowingustohandleproducts,ingredientsandpackagingofallsizes.”

FoundedinCanadabyfoodproductionveteransDonatoSferra,TylerWest,MartinWilliamsandMr.Kambeitz,AboveFoodhasacompletechainofcustodyofplantproteins,enabledbyscaledoperationsandinfrastructureinprimaryagricultureandprocessing.Itoffersarangeofplant-basedmeat,seafoodanddairyalternativesundertheconsumer-facingEatUp!,NewOceanandCulcherdbrands.Italsosellsgrains,seedsandlegumesundertheFarmerDirectOrganicbrand.

EarlierthismonthAboveFoodannouncedithadreachedagreementtoacquireNorthernQuinoaProductionCorp.(NorQuin),averticallyintegratedproducerofquinoa.TheNorQuinacquisitioncamejustafewmonthsafterAboveFoodunveiledplanstoacquireSonicMillingSystems,Ltd.,afoodtechnologycompanyfocusedondevelopingprocessingtechniquesforplant-basedingredientsandproducts. 





