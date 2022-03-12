AC Milan vs. FC Empoli odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: March 12, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

Successful has been a distant reminiscence for FC Empoli, which hasn’t tasted victory since a second spherical win towards Hellas Verona within the second spherical of the Coppa Italia on December 15. The downtrodden membership hopes to reverse its fortunes on Saturday when it visits AC Milan, which rose again to the lead spot within the Italian Serie A desk following a win towards Napoli in its final match. Milan obtained two objectives from attacking midfielder Franck Kessie of their final assembly, when the Rossoneri marched to a 4-2 win. You may see what occurs within the rematch if you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kick-off is about for two:45 p.m. ET from San Siro in Milan. Caesars Sportsbook has AC Milan because the -290 favourite (danger $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line, whereas Empoli is a +850 underdog within the newest AC Milan vs. Empoli odds. A draw is priced at +400 and the over-under is 2.5 objectives.

Methods to watch Bayer AC Milan vs. Empoli

AC Milan vs. Empoli date: Saturday March 12

AC Milan vs. Empoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Empoli streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Empoli vs. AC Milan

Earlier than you tune in to Saturday’s match, you want to see the AC Milan vs. Empoli picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He’s a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, Eimer has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a successful document of 260-133-1 with over 90 items of revenue for his group on varied platforms over a latest two-month stretch.

For AC Milan vs. Empoli, he’s choosing the match to go over 2.5 objectives at -160 odds. On its face, the decide appears bold, as Milan has scored greater than as soon as in a match only one time in its final 5 outings. In the meantime, Empoli has been held scoreless in two of its final three fixtures and has solely seen certainly one of its final 5 video games go over the identical complete. Nevertheless, eight of the final 10 conferences between the 2 sides have resulted in three or extra objectives scored going again to 2008.

Within the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud has been the first man on the prime of the formation for Milan and has scored six objectives in eight matches for the reason that begin of February throughout all competitions. Ibrahimovic subbed onto the pitch for 4 minutes on the finish of Milan’s final sport towards Napoli, but it surely was an vital step for a participant who has been out for over a month with Achilles points. Ought to he get extra time on the sphere this Saturday, Milan’s assault has the clear potential to overwhelm Empoli’s again line.

“Empoli sadly fields the second worst protection in all of Serie A. They’ve conceded a large 53 objectives over 28 matches,” Eimer informed SportsLine. “To date within the new 12 months, we’ve seen them concede thrice to Lazio, Juventus and Inter, and 4 occasions to Roma, so it appears we’ve got a sample right here of higher groups utilizing them as a little bit of a punching bag.”

