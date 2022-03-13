Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine







Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to a number of the darkest and most harmful corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known locations of struggling, died Sunday after Russian forces opened hearth on his automobile in Ukraine. The 50-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas, native was gathering materials for a report about refugees when his automobile was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, simply exterior the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Inside Ministry stated the world has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in current days.Renaud was one of the crucial revered impartial producers of his period, stated Christof Putzel, a filmmaker and shut pal who had obtained a textual content from Renaud simply three days earlier than his demise. Renaud and Putzel received a 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia College journalism award for “Arming the Mexican Cartels,” a documentary on how weapons trafficked from the USA fueled rampant drug gang violence.”This man was the best possible,” Putzel informed The Related Press through cellphone from New York Metropolis. “He was simply the best possible struggle journalist that I do know. It is a man who actually went to each battle zone.”The small print of Renaud’s demise weren’t made instantly clear by Ukrainian authorities, however American journalist Juan Arredondo stated the 2 have been touring in a automobile towards the Irpin checkpoint after they have been each shot. Arredondo, talking from a hospital in Kyiv, informed Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli that Renaud was hit within the neck. Camilli informed the AP that Arredondo himself had been hit within the decrease again. “We crossed the primary bridge in Irpin, we have been going to movie different refugees leaving, and we obtained right into a automobile, someone supplied to take us to the opposite bridge, we crossed the checkpoint, and so they began capturing at us,” Arredondo informed Camilli in a video interview shared with the AP.An announcement from Kyiv regional police stated that Russian troops opened hearth on the automobile. Hours after the capturing of Renaud, Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn stated journalists could be denied entry to the town.”On this method, we need to save the lives of each them and our defenders,” Markushyn stated. Responding to information of Renaud’s demise, the New York-based Committee to Shield Journalists known as for an instantaneous halt to violence towards journalists and different civilians.”This type of assault is completely unacceptable, and is a violation of worldwide legislation,” the committee stated on Twitter.Alongside together with his brother Craig, Renaud received a Peabody Award for “Final Likelihood Excessive,” an HBO collection a couple of faculty for at-risk youth on Chicago’s West Facet. The brothers’ litany of achievements embrace two duPont-Columbia journalism awards and acclaimed productions for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS, the New York Instances, and Vice Information. Renaud was additionally a 2019 Nieman fellow at Harvard and served as visiting distinguished professor for the Middle for Ethics in Journalism at College of Arkansas. He and his brother based the Little Rock Movie Competition.Amongst different assignments, Renaud coated wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the devastating 2011 earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya and extremism in Africa. Putzel, who labored with Renaud for 12 years, paid tribute to his braveness and fervour.”Nowhere was too harmful,” Putzel stated. “It was his bravery but additionally as a result of he deeply, deeply cared.”He’s survived by his brother Craig, Craig’s spouse, Mami, and a nephew, 11-year-old Taiyo.___AP journalists Sylvia Hui in London and Maria Grazia Murru in Przemyśl, Poland, contributed to this report.

