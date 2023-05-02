Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III pleads guilty

Howell Donaldson III, the person accused of randomly killing 4 other folks in Seminole Heights over the process 51 days in 2017, pleaded guilty to 4 counts of first-degree homicide in courtroom on Monday. He will serve 4 consecutive lifestyles sentences to keep away from the loss of life penalty, having maintained his innocence till this level.

The sufferers, Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton, had been murdered in more than a few places throughout Seminole Heights. “There is not any query that is and all the time shall be a loss of life penalty case. This coward dedicated unspeakable acts and wreaked havoc on our neighborhood for weeks on finish. He will now be locked in a jail cellular for the remainder of his lifestyles the place he’ll make not more headlines,” stated State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Prosecutors had been to start with pursuing the loss of life penalty, however weeks in the past, Donaldson and his protection made an be offering: as a substitute of loss of life, he would plead guilty in alternate for 4 lifestyles sentences without a chance of parole. Most of the members of the family supported the acceptance of Donaldson’s guilty plea, however in keeping with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, the daddy of Anthony Naiboa, Casimar Naiboa, may just no longer settle for the plea.

“He doesn’t agree with this. His sense of justice is an eye for an eye. And quite frankly, I get it,” Dugan said. “Who am I to argue with a grieving father?”

As for the opposite oldsters, a few of them had been additionally reluctant however felt the plea used to be the most efficient trail ahead after years of trauma. “I will in the end sleep this night. No extra crying. No extra being offended. I’m simply happy it’s over with,” stated Benjamin Mitchell’s mom, Brenda Samuel.

“My daughter Monica used to be like a ray of light with a playful spirit this is deeply overlooked by means of all who knew and cherished her. While not anything will deliver our liked kid again, this is a small convenience to grasp this coward won’t ever harm some other blameless particular person once more,” added Monica Hoffa’s father, Kenny Hoffa.

Donaldson used to be arrested for the murders in past due 2017 after he gave the gun used within the murders to his supervisor at McDonald’s, who reported him to a close-by police officer. He later instructed investigators that he gave his gun to the chief to stay it clear of his little brother.

Hoffa stated he is in a position to forgive his daughter’s killer, however the sister of sufferer Benjamin Mitchell, Nakeshia Brown, isn’t there but. “It’s hard. It was hard to look at him. It makes me sick to even say his name, which I refuse to do,” she said. “What he did — he has destroyed so many families.”