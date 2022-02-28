ACLU, education groups warn Granbury schools their book removal process violates students’ rights

Granbury school officials are violating the First Amendment by removing books from libraries, the ACLU of Texas and other civil rights organizations claim in a letter sent Monday to district leaders.

The Hood County district took more than 125 books off campus library shelves as part of a review prompted by Texas Republican leaders, who are cracking down on books they’ve deemed obscene or pornagraphic. Many of the titles in their crosshairs are about LGBT characters or the country’s history of racism.

“Granbury ISD’s mass book removals provide a roadmap for further removals that violate the First Amendment’s clear protections for access to an array of ideas,” the civil rights groups wrote. “Schools, and in particular school libraries, must be a place where students have such broad access to a wide variety of ideas — both the popular and unpopular ones of the moment.”

They are urging district leaders to bring the books back into libraries, reevaluate its removal policies and publicly affirm its “commitments to LGBTQ+ and racial inclusivity and to educating its students on the history of racism and racial injustice in the United States.”

Granbury ISD officials have not yet commented on the letter.

In a Friday update, school leaders noted that of the 131 books removed in January, roughly 100 have been returned to library shelves. One book was removed because of sexual content, two books were “lost” and 25 are still under consideration, according to the district. A spokesman did not provide a list of which titles fell into which category.

The ACLU has previously been successful in getting a controversial book back onto school library shelves.

In 2013, they settled a lawsuit against a Utah school district that restricted access to a story about two mothers and their adopted children. That book was ultimately brought back into elementary schools and the district had to pay the ACLU $15,000 in attorneys fees.

The letter to Granbury doesn’t threaten a lawsuit.

“All options are on the table,” ACLU of Texas attorney Kate Huddleston said. “The purpose of this letter is to inform the district of their current violation of the First Amendment and the need to comply with the First Amendment.”

The groups’ letter notes that a divided Supreme Court held in 1982 that local school boards can’t remove books from campus libraries solely because they don’t like the ideas expressed in the books.

“Simply put, Granbury ISD cannot remove or ban school library books because district leadership considers the community ‘conservative’ and wishes to keep students from encountering viewpoints that do not align with that ‘conservative’ viewpoint,” the letter states.

The fight over books in Texas schools intensified this fall when Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican who chairs the state House General Investigating Committee, sent a letter to superintendents asking them to report whether they had some 800 books about race, gender and sexuality on their districts’ library shelves.

Gov. Greg Abbott quickly heightened the tension, calling on state education officials to develop standards to prevent the presence of “pornography and other obscene content” in schools and threatening criminal investigations.

Districts across the state have taken books off shelves, restricted access to certain titles or fielded a flood of complaints from parents.

In McKinney ISD, for example, a couple filed 282 complaints with the district, asking for a wide swath of books to be removed. Keller ISD officials are reviewing dozens of titles behind closed doors and have restricted students’ access to some of them.

Huddleston said the situation in Granbury was “particularly troublesome” because of the sheer number of books removed, the subjects the books explore and the way the district justified it.

At a January meeting, Granbury superintendent Jeremy Glenn referenced the political waves that led the district to remove books.

“Abbott said that students should not have access to vulgar, pornographic materials in schools and our district totally agrees with that,” he said. “Those are exactly the books we removed.”

Among the books removed for review: Safe Sex 101, an educational book for teenagers; Separate is Never Equal, the story of a family’s fight against school segregation; Being Jazz, a memoir of a transgender child; and New Kid, a graphic novel about a Black boy’s experiences at school. Several of the books focus on racism or LGBT characters.

The district released a statement last month outlining a library review committee to probe about 130 books, including some that were listed on Krause’s list.

“Once the review process is complete, the district will publish a list of titles of any books permanently removed. All others will be returned to library shelves,” it reads.

Granbury trustees also amended local district policy to allow removal of “materials because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the resource in question.”

The civil rights groups wrote in their letter that the new review process is opaque. The ACLU also decried the sweeping removal of books as a departure from established norms.

“Granbury ISD’s mass book removals have already harmed students in the district, both by directly suppressing speech and access to ideas and by sending the message to Black, brown, and LGBTQ+ students that Granbury ISD rejects their history and belonging in the community,” the letter states.

“The comfort of some cannot come at the expense of students’ constitutional rights.”

