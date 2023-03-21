ACLU promises to sue if Kemp signs bill banning gender surgeries on children | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Senate handed a changed model of a bill that may prohibit sure surgeries on minors for gender dysphoria on Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union is promising to sue if Gov. Brian Kemp signs it into legislation.

Senate Bill 140 would ban any gender dysphoria-related surgeries and hormone substitute remedies for the ones below the age of 18. State Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, is the bill’s creator.

In a news unencumber, the ACLU stated, “courts around the country have already stopped similar laws from going into effect on constitutional grounds, and we expect Georgia courts would do the same.”

The amended bill, which House lawmakers handed on March 16 via a 97-34 vote, handed with a 31-21 vote within the Senate. A Democrat-led movement to desk the bill failed on a party-line vote. Republicans cling a 10-seat majority within the higher chamber.

The major exchange made via the House used to be to strip out a provision that gave physicians immunity from civil fits if they complied with the legislation.

Democrats blasted the bill on the ground as opposite to present science and perhaps harming transgender early life.

“The Georgia Legislature has once again chosen to place politics before patient care. The politicians who passed SB 140 are interfering with the rights of Georgia parents to get life-saving medical treatment for their children and preventing physicians from properly caring for their patients,” stated Cory Isaacson, ACLU of Georgia criminal director, in a news unencumber. “The ACLU of Georgia and our partners will now consider all available legal options in order to protect the rights of parents, young people, and medical providers in our state.”

If enacted, the measure would take impact on July 1.