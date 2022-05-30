Activist confronts Ted Cruz at Houston restaurant after NRA conference appearance

The confrontation occurred hours after the junior senator delivered remarks on the NRA’s Houston occasion.
Sen. Ted Cruz was confronted by an activist concerning the Uvalde faculty capturing on Friday following his speech on the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation Conference in Houston. Benjamin Hernandez, board member of progressive advocacy group Indivisible Houston, confronted Cruz about his stance on gun management measures in wake of the elementary faculty mass capturing that left 19 youngsters and two academics lifeless.
The interplay with Cruz reportedly occurred at Uptown Sushi in Houston hours after the junior senator gave a speech to NRA members. In his speech Cruz blamed the Uvalde tragedy on a tradition of absent fathers and ethical decay, and said “good guys” with weapons have been the reply to mass shootings. A two-minute clip posted by Indivisible Houston on Twitter and Fb, Hernandez poses for a photograph with Cruz earlier than difficult the junior senator about his unwillingness to contemplate gun reforms.