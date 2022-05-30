Front Page

Activist confronts Ted Cruz at Houston restaurant after NRA conference appearance

May 30, 2022
The confrontation occurred hours after the junior senator delivered remarks on the NRA’s Houston occasion.  

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks in the course of the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation (NRA) annual conference on the George R. Brown Conference Heart on Could 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Brandon Bell/Getty Pictures

Sen. Ted Cruz was confronted by an activist concerning the Uvalde faculty capturing on Friday following his speech on the Nationwide Rifle Affiliation Conference in Houston. Benjamin Hernandez, board member of progressive advocacy group Indivisible Houston, confronted Cruz about his stance on gun management measures in wake of the elementary faculty mass capturing that left 19 youngsters and two academics lifeless.

The interplay with Cruz reportedly occurred at Uptown Sushi in Houston hours after the junior senator gave a speech to NRA members. In his speech Cruz blamed the Uvalde tragedy on a tradition of absent fathers and ethical decay, and said “good guys” with weapons have been the reply to mass shootings. A two-minute clip posted by Indivisible Houston on Twitter and Fb, Hernandez poses for a photograph with Cruz earlier than difficult the junior senator about his unwillingness to contemplate gun reforms. 

“Are you able to inform me why you’ll be able to’t help stronger gun legal guidelines on this nation?” Hernandez questions Cruz within the video. “What about background checks?”

Cruz first accused Hernandez of not desirous to hearken to him after which claimed that gun management legal guidelines Democrats wish to move “would not have stopped this mass homicide” and that “background checks would not have stopped this shooter.” Because the back-and-forth between the 2 males escalated, Hernandez was ultimately approached by safety and escorted out.

“Why does this hold taking place?” Hernandez yelled as he was dragged away. “And why did you come right here to the conference to take blood cash? Why, when 19 youngsters died? That is in your fingers. That’s in your fingers. Ted Cruz, that is in your fingers.”

Earlier within the day, Hernandez had joined hundreds at a protest in Discovery Inexperienced calling for the cancellation of the NRA’s occasion. From the protest, Hernandez tweeted: “It is time to take motion on defending residents over firearms.”

Because the clip of his confrontation with Cruz gained steam on social media, Hernandez tweeted “Problem them each single time. Do not cease till they do one thing.”


Cruz was additionally pressed by a reporter from Sky Information earlier this week who questioned why mass shootings, just like the one in Uvalde, solely occur in America. Cruz accused the reporter of being a “propagandist” and in the end walked away. 



