Actor and singer Keke Palmer on new album and film “Big Boss”

May 5, 2023
Actress and vocalist Keke Palmer appears on CBS News to talk about her latest album and movie titled “Big Boss.” During the interview on “CBS Mornings,” she talks about her fresh music, her first attempt at directing, and her experience as a new mother. Keep up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive content by enabling browser notifications.

