Actor Jussie Smollett Handed Five Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax

On Thursday, whilst former Empire actor Jussie Smollett protested his innocence, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay restitution of greater than $120,000 and a $25,000 superb for mendacity on police studies in a hate crime hoax in January 2019.
In accordance to CNN, after his sentencing was learn, Smollett pulled down his masks and addressed the choose by doubling down on proclaiming his innocence.
“Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, however I didn’t do that,” Smollett stated. “And I’m not suicidal. And if something occurs to me once I go in there, I didn’t do it to myself. And you need to all know that.”
Decide James Linn admonished 39-year-old Smollett about his actions that value town of Chicago time, cash and sources.
“There’s a aspect of you that has this conceitedness, and selfishness and narcissism that’s simply disgraceful,” the choose stated. “You’re not a sufferer of a racial hate crime, you’re not a sufferer of a homophobic hate crime. You’re only a charlatan pretending to be a sufferer of a hate crime, and that’s shameful.”
He continued:
“You’ve destroyed your life as you knew it,” he stated. “There’s nothing any sentencing choose might do in comparison with the harm you’ve already finished.”
As BLACK ENTERPRISE beforehand reported, the now disgraced former Empire star was discovered responsible of 5 counts of disorderly conduct for making false crime studies to Chicago police, saying he was a hate crime sufferer in 2019.