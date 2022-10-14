Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, Dies At 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who performed a crime-solving psychologist on TV collection “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid within the “Harry Potter” motion pictures, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright stated he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She didn’t give a trigger.

Coltrane got here to fame as a hard-bitten detective within the Nineteen Nineties collection “Cracker,” for which he received finest actor on the British Academy Television Awards three years operating.

He performed light half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter movies, launched between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles embody a Russian crime boss within the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave opinions for enjoying a beloved TV star who might harbor a darkish secret within the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright stated that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright stated Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his kids Spencer and Alice.