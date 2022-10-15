Adam Mokoka waived, Scotty Hopson signed

The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced on Saturday that they’ve signed guard Scotty Hopson and waived guard Adam Mokoka.

The Thunder signed Mokoka on Wednesday however didn’t seem in preseason for the staff.

Hopson performed in a single recreation with the Thunder final season. In 32 video games final season with the G League OKC Blue, Hopson averaged 13.5 factors, 4.9 rebounds and three.4 assists.

This transfer is prone to acquire the G League rights of the 33-year-old and place him on the OKC Blue roster when their season begins in November.

The Thunder has carried out an identical transfer with a number of different gamers all through coaching camp and preseason — signal them and rapidly launch them to achieve their G League rights.