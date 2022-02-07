Adani Wilmar IPO Listing on 08 February on NSE & BSE

Latest Update: Adani Wilmar IPO is not listed yet. We will update the Adani Wilmar share price as on the listing day. Happy Investing!
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Quote
|Details
|BSE Listing
|NSE Listing
|IPO Price
|List Price
|High Price
|Low Price
|Close Price
|Volume
BSE Notice of Listing: Notice
Adani Wilmar IPO Listing Details
Find the Adani Wilmar IPO listing details like BSE Code, NSE Code, ISIN Number, and Listing Group. The information given below will help you on the Adani Wilmar share listing day.
|BSE Code
|543458
|NSE Code
|AWL
|Group
|B Group
|ISIN No
|INE699H01024
|Offer Price
|₹230
|Face Value
|₹1
|Listing Date
|08 February 2022, Tuesday
Important Links:
Adani Wilmar IPO Subscription Status (Final)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|QIB
|0.30
|0.39
|5.73
|NII
|0.54
|0.88
|56.30
|RII
|0.96
|1.85
|3.92
|EMP
|0.05
|0.18
|0.51
|OTH
|0.10
|0.85
|33.33
|Total
|0.57
|1.13
|17.37
Adani Wilmar IPO Date & Price Band (Final)
|IPO Open:
| 27 January 2022
|IPO Close:
| 31 January 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹3600 Crores
|Fresh Issue:
|Approx ₹- Crores
|Offer for Sale:
| Approx ₹3600 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹1 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹218 to ₹230 Per Share
|Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|35%
|QIB Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|15%
|Discount:
|₹21 Discount for Employees
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
Adani Wilmar IPO Market Lot
The Adani Wilmar IPO minimum market lot is 65 shares with ₹14,950 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, 845 shares with ₹194,350 application amount.
|Minimum Lot Size:
|Minimum 65 Shares
|Minimum Amount:
|₹14,950
|Maximum Lot Size:
|Maximum 845 Shares
|Maximum Amount:
|₹194,350
Adani Wilmar IPO Time Table
The Adani Wilmar IPO date is 27 January 2022and the IPO close date is 31 January 2022. The allotment date is 03 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 08 February 2022.
|Price Band Announcement:
| 21 January 2022
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
| 25 January 2022
|IPO Open Date:
| 27 January 2022
|IPO Close Date:
| 31 January 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
| 03 February 2022
|Refunds:
|04 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
|07 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
|08 February 2022
Adani Wilmar IPO Listing FAQs:
Adani Wilmar IPO listing date is 08 February 2022, Tuesday.
As per the market speculations, the IPO might list at ₹260 to ₹280 level. If the market supports the stock might go on a higher side around ₹300+ level while on the downside the stock might hit to ₹250 level.
The IPO might give a listing profit/loss of ₹2000 to ₹3000.
The IPO is listed at ₹0.00 on NSE and at ₹0.00 on BSE.
Yes, The IPO to list on NSE and BSE both the indices.
Long-term investors should buy the stock on a listing day. Stock Market investments are subject to market risks.
The BSE Code is 543458 while NSE Code is AWL.
