Adani Wilmar IPO Listing on 08 February on NSE & BSE

Adani Wilmar IPO to list on NSE and BSE on 08 February 2022, Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Adani Wilmar is one of the largest FMCG companies in India and owner of well-known Fortune Brand. They are 7th Adani company to list on the indices. The IPO subscribed 17.37x times that comprises Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 5.73x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 56.30x, and Retail (RII) 3.92x. The company reported a profit of ₹54.69 crores in 2021 against a profit of ₹83.01 crores in 2020. The revenues were increased in 2021 to ₹37196 crores against ₹29767 crores in 2020. The stock will list in B Group. As per the market speculations the stock might list in between ₹260 to ₹290 range. Check out the Adani Wilmar IPO listing details as given below:

Latest Update: Adani Wilmar IPO is not listed yet. We will update the Adani Wilmar share price as on the listing day. Happy Investing!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Quote

DetailsBSE ListingNSE Listing
IPO Price
List Price
High Price
Low Price
Close Price
Volume

BSE Notice of Listing: Notice

Adani Wilmar IPO Listing Details

Find the Adani Wilmar IPO listing details like BSE Code, NSE Code, ISIN Number, and Listing Group. The information given below will help you on the Adani Wilmar share listing day.

BSE Code543458
NSE CodeAWL
GroupB Group
ISIN NoINE699H01024
Offer Price₹230
Face Value₹1
Listing Date08 February 2022, Tuesday

Important Links:

Adani Wilmar IPO Subscription Status (Final)

CategoryDay 1Day 2Day 3
QIB0.300.395.73
NII0.540.8856.30
RII0.961.853.92
EMP0.050.180.51
OTH0.100.8533.33
Total0.571.1317.37

Adani Wilmar IPO Date & Price Band (Final)

 IPO Open: 27 January 2022
 IPO Close: 31 January 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹3600 Crores
 Fresh Issue: Approx ₹- Crores
 Offer for Sale: Approx ₹3600 Crores
 Face Value: ₹1 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹218 to ₹230 Per Share
 Listing on: BSE & NSE
 Retail Quota: 35%
 QIB Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 15%
 Discount: ₹21 Discount for Employees
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

Adani Wilmar IPO Market Lot

The Adani Wilmar IPO minimum market lot is 65 shares with ₹14,950 application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, 845 shares with ₹194,350 application amount.

 Minimum Lot Size: Minimum 65 Shares
 Minimum Amount: ₹14,950
 Maximum Lot Size: Maximum 845 Shares
 Maximum Amount: ₹194,350

Adani Wilmar IPO Time Table

The Adani Wilmar IPO date is 27 January 2022and the IPO close date is 31 January 2022. The allotment date is 03 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 08 February 2022.

 Price Band Announcement: 21 January 2022
 Anchor Investors Allotment: 25 January 2022
 IPO Open Date: 27 January 2022
 IPO Close Date: 31 January 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 03 February 2022
 Refunds: 04 February 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 07 February 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 08 February 2022

Adani Wilmar IPO Listing FAQs:

When is Adani Wilmar IPO Listing Date?

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date is 08 February 2022, Tuesday.

What will be the estimated listing price of Adani Wilmar stock?

As per the market speculations, the IPO might list at ₹260 to ₹280 level. If the market supports the stock might go on a higher side around ₹300+ level while on the downside the stock might hit to ₹250 level.

How many returns are expected in Adani Wilmar IPO?

The IPO might give a listing profit/loss of ₹2000 to ₹3000.

What is Adani Wilmar Share Price on Listing Day?

The IPO is listed at ₹0.00 on NSE and at ₹0.00 on BSE.

Will Adani Wilmar will list on NSE and BSE?

Yes, The IPO to list on NSE and BSE both the indices.

Should I buy Adani Wilmar shares on a listing day?

Long-term investors should buy the stock on a listing day. Stock Market investments are subject to market risks.

What is a BSE and NSE Code for the Adani Wilmar IPO?

The BSE Code is 543458 while NSE Code is AWL.

