Adele’s Finger Sparkler At Brit Awards Sparks Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Adele made her first public appearance last night after postponing her Vegas residency and the “Easy On Me” sparked engagement chatter with a sizable pear-shaped piece of jewelry.

The singer was seen rocking a noticeably large diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 Brit Awards. She posed this the rock on the red carpet, proudly propping up her left hand with the sparkling diamond as it rested on her hip. It’s a bold choice of jeweler for the Grammy-winning singer after making headlines earlier this month over the alleged friction in her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The 33-year-old songwriter walked the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress and arrived alone, but the ring on her finger sent a message. Last month the singer postponed her Vegas residency with reports saying the decision was due to an issue with her sports manager beau Rich Paul, with whom she reportedly “sobbed and shouted” over the phone while she was supposed to be preparing for the show.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” a source revealed to Page Six alleging her arguments with Rich were the reason Adele wasn’t able to put on the concerts for fans. Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Scott Roeben, a Las Vegas-based journalist for Casino.org also reported “there are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship”.

Adele did address the narrative last week, posting a selfie of herself smiling to announce her Brit Awards appearance. She then gave a cheeky shoutout to her sports agent boyfriend at the end of her caption.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

WELP! Adele didn’t address the engagement rumors yesterday, but she did mention on the red carpet that she would be heading to McDonald’s after the fancy awards show according to People. Adele went on to take home three Brit Awards last night, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

