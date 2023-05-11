Adidas plans to sell its remaining Yeezy inventory and donate proceeds

Adidas has been contemplating what to do with $1.2 billion worth of unsold Yeezy brand merchandise that has been accumulating in their warehouses for months.

Initially, the company debated the option of burning the entire stock, but CEO Bjørn Gulden stated during their annual shareholder meeting this week that “burning is not the solution.”

Instead, Adidas has decided to sell the remaining Yeezy products and donate the funds to charity. Gulden stated, “What we are trying to do now over time is to sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye’s statements.”

Gulden did not specify which organizations would receive the donations, but it will mark the end of Adidas’ once successful partnership with Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye. The collaboration began officially in 2016, with Adidas stating at the time that it was “the most significant partnership ever created between an athletic brand and a non-athlete.” However, the relationship fell apart last October when Adidas cut ties with West over anti-Semitic remarks made on social media. Yeezy products made up approximately 10% of Adidas’ annual revenue in 2022.





Eric Liedtke, adidas Group Executive Board Member, responsible for Global Brands with Yeezy creator Ye, then Kanye West, in 2016.

Adidas



Adidas projects a loss of another $1.3 billion in sales this year since Yeezy clothes and shoes will not be available. Still, analysts believe that losing the Yeezy products will not spell disaster for the sports brand as they make up only a small percentage of the sportswear giant’s annual sales. Furthermore, Baird’s senior research analyst, Jonathan Komp, stated that Adidas remains one of the better-positioned athletic brands capable of improving profitability despite losing the Yeezy line.

Recently, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Adidas, alleging that executives were aware of West’s problematic behavior for years but delayed ending the partnership. Adidas has touted its commitment to having an equitable workplace in its 2018 annual report, but the lawsuit claims that the company routinely ignored West’s extreme behavior. The lawsuit represents people who bought Adidas stock between May 2018 and February 2023, and West is not named as a defendant in the case.

